SINGAPORE —A 62-year-old man was fined $2,000 on Tuesday (23 May) by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) for not reporting a change in his residential address within 28 days.

According to ICA, Lee Kah Hin had failed to inform ICA about his change of residence, despite moving to a new place in Tampines.

Lee's previous landlord had informed authorities on 9 December last year that she continued to receive letters, including demands from credit companies, to Lee's old residence in Jalan Bukit Merah after he moved out in April 2020.

Financial troubles

According to ICA, Lee was aware that moneylenders would send reminder letters to his old address when he could not meet his repayment obligations. He even obtained new loans from various moneylenders using his old address.

Consequently, the demand letters for debt repayments were sent to the Jalan Bukit Merah address after Lee had defaulted on his debts.

ICA emphasised that under the National Registration Act, individuals must report a change of residential address within 28 days.

Failure to comply can result in a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

To report a change of residential address, Singapore citizens and permanent residents can use ICA's e-Service at http://go.gov.sg/ic-address.

