Singapore Open: Loh Kean Yew advances easily on a day of stunning exits

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chia Han Keong
·Editor
·3-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Loh Kean Yew
    Loh Kean Yew
    Singaporean badminton player
Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew in action.
Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew in action. (PHOTO: Shi Tang/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The first round of the Singapore Badminton Open main draw began on Wednesday (13 July) with a slew of exits by former world No.1s, current top-10 shuttlers and recent winners. Thankfully for the local fans, Singapore's reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew did not follow suit.

The 25-year-old world No.9, who is bidding to become the first Singaporean men's singles Open champion since 1962, proved too strong for France's world No.41 Brice Leverdez, winning 21-10, 21-11 in just 31 minutes and thrilling his supporters with explosive smashes and sublime net play.

“I’m so happy to see so many supporters here and also very pleased that I’ve won my first match,” said Loh, who next faces veteran Indonesian and 2013 Singapore Open winner Tommy Sugiarto.

“Tommy’s a very experienced player and it’s not going to be easy. I have to go back and prepare, speak to my coach and come up with a solid game plan.”

Singapore's top women's shuttler Yeo Jia Min also had a comfortable first-round outing, beating Poland's Jordan Hart 21-12, 21-9 to advance in 25 minutes.

Slew of stunning exits

While Loh and Yeo had little trouble in reaching the round of 16, there were a slew of stunning exits at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

India's former men's world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth - whom Loh had defeated in the Badminton World Championships final to earn his monumental triumph - was upset by his 77th-ranked compatriot Mithun Manjunath 21-17, 15-21, 21-18.

More surprises came when sixth-seeded Angus Ng of Hong Kong was eliminated by Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong, losing 16-21, 17-21. Another shock came when Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, who earned the biggest title of his career last week when he won at the Malaysia Masters, was brought back down to earth by Canada's Brian Yang, falling 12-21, 17-21.

Then came even more carnage in the women's singles. Top seed and world No.2 Tai Tzu-ying appeared to have advanced after defeating her Taiwanese compatriot Pai Yu-po 21-17, 21-16 in her opening round. However, the former women's world No.1 later announced her withdrawal from the Open after suffering a hamstring injury during the match.

Another ex-women's world No.1, Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, was also forced to pull out after suffering an ankle injury.after leading 11-9 in her first-round tie against Taiwan's Sung Shuo-yun.

At least Ratchanok's compatriots and mixed doubles top seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai managed to keep their title defence bid alive, as they beat Malaysia’s Choong Hon Jian and Peck Yen Wei 21-16, 21-12.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Kyiv says hits Russian arms depot, Istanbul announces grain talks

    Kyiv said Tuesday it had launched artillery barrages that a destroyed a Russian arms depot and carried out a "special operation" to free military captives in the Moscow-controlled Kherson region. The bombardments in the south came as the EU green-lit one billion euros in aid for Ukraine and Turkey announced that delegations from Moscow and Kyiv would meet in Istanbul on Wednesday to discuss the resumption of stalled grain deliveries across the Black Sea. The bombardment overnight in the Kherson region, which Russian forces captured soon after they invaded in late February, were reported as Kyiv tries to claw back territory in the south. Ukrainian military officials said the strikes had destroyed artillery, armoured vehicles "and a warehouse with ammunition" in Nova Kakhovka. Russian-backed authorities, however, accused the Ukrainians of damaging civilian infrastructure and killing at least seven people, a toll that could not be independently verified. "There are no military targets here," the head of the city's Moscow-backed administration, Vladimir Leontiev, said on social media. "Warehouses were hit, as were shops, a pharmacy, petrol stations and even a church," he added. Ukrainian military intelligence said separately that its troops had rescued five people in a "special operation" in Kherson, including a military serviceman and former police officer, without specifying when. - EU financial aid - The Ukrainian army has for several weeks been waging a counter-offensive designed to recapture Kherson, while Russian troops have focused on trying to capture the entire eastern Donbas region. The deputy head of the pro-Russian authorities in Kherson, Ekaterina Gubareva, accused Ukraine of having used long-range, precision artillery systems supplied by the United States in the strikes in Nova Kakhovka. Military analysts are crediting newly arrived systems from the West -- including HIMARS from the United States -- with attacks deeper in Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, including on ammunition depots. EU member states, which have been supplying Ukraine with military support, on Tuesday also approved one billion euros in financial support for Kyiv. "This will give Ukraine the necessary funds to cover urgent needs and ensure the operation of critical infrastructure," said Zbynek Stanjura, the finance minister of the Czech Republic, which holds the EU's rotating presidency. The United States, however, cautioned Monday that Iran was planning to supply drones with combat weapon capabilities to Russia for use in Ukraine. Russian forces early Tuesday launched "massive" strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, with missiles hitting two medical facilities and residential buildings, the city's mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said. The regional head, Vitaliy Kim, said 12 people were wounded. - 'Front getting closer' - The heaviest fighting in recent weeks has centred on the industrial east in the Donbas where Moscow's forces have slowly advanced despite fierce resistance since failing to capture Kyiv after its February 24 invasion. Ukrainian emergency services said the death toll had risen to 35, two days after Russian bombardment flattened a residential building in the eastern town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region of the Donbas. In Bakhmut -- one of the few remaining cities under Ukrainian control in the eastern region -- AFP journalists could hear nearby artillery fire. "I'd like to evacuate too but my parents don't want to. Everyone has gone. I only have one friend left here," said eight-year-old Sofia, watching around two dozen people gather near the town hall to evacuate further west. "The front is getting closer," said municipal offical, Dmytro Podkuyidko, estimating the more than one-third of the town's esimtated population of 73,000 have fled. "If it gets worse, I'll end up leaving too," Podkuyidko said. The Kremlin has been working to consolidate its hold over territories it controls like Kherson, both militarily and bureaucratically since the beginning of the conflict. After Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday passed a decree fast-tracking Russian passports for all Ukrainians, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was expected Tuesday to open a representative office for separatist authorities in Moscow. burs-jbr/jm

  • Sri Lanka president flees his country on a military aircraft

    Sri Lanka's embattled president flew out of his country early Wednesday, in a probable prelude to his resignation after months of widespread protests over the island nation's worst-ever economic crisis.

  • 'Succession' tops Emmy nominations with 25 as 'Squid Game' makes history

    HBO's "Succession" topped this year's Emmy nominations, earning 25 nods on Tuesday, as "Squid Game" became the first non-English-language drama series shortlisted for glory for television's equivalent of the Oscars.

  • As Covid surges in US, health officials say vaccines remain key

    Faced with a doubling of Covid hospitalizations in recent months, US health authorities reiterated the need Tuesday for vaccine vigilance to fight the pandemic, even as the jabs' immunity against new Omicron subvariants remains unclear.

  • Twitter lawsuit accuses Elon Musk of contract breach

    Twitter on Tuesday sued Elon Musk for breaching the $44 billion contract he signed to buy the tech firm, calling his exit strategy "a model of hypocrisy," court documents showed.

  • 'Gangnam Style' impact endures a decade after it broke the internet

    When South Korean rapper Psy released "Gangnam Style" a decade ago, few anticipated the scale and speed of its success, and how it would help usher in the streaming revolution.

  • Queen gives UK's health service top award, praises Covid vaccine rollout

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday awarded the George Cross to the state-run National Health Service (NHS) for its work over the past 74 years and praised its Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

  • WHO warns Covid-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over'

    Fresh surges of Covid infections show the pandemic is nowhere near over, the World Health Organization's chief lamented Tuesday, warning that the virus is running free.

  • Japan mourns as funeral for former PM Abe held in Tokyo

    Family and friends of assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe gathered at a Tokyo temple Tuesday for a private funeral, as mourners outside condemned the leader's "despicable" murder.

  • Zulfikar Ghose obituary

    Zulfikar Ghose was a member of The Group, an informal alliance of poets who met in London in the 1950s and 60s Photograph: None

  • US VP Harris launches Pacific push with new embassies, envoy

    The United States launched a major push into the Pacific Wednesday as it seeks to hold off China's advances in the region, with Vice President Kamala Harris announcing the opening of new embassies in Tonga and Kiribati at a key regional summit.

  • Paris 2015 attacker's sentence stands after no appeal filed

    The sole surviving member of an Islamic State group cell that killed 130 people in Paris in 2015 has not appealed his whole-life sentence for the killings, the Paris chief prosecutor said Tuesday.

  • Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives, protesters storm prime minister's office

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday, driven out after an economic collapse unleashed a popular uprising that appeared to end his family's near two-decade dominance of the country. His decision to leave his ally Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in charge as acting president triggered more demonstrations, with protesters storming the premier's office demanding that he go too. Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left the main international airport near Colombo aboard an air force plane early on Wednesday, the air force said in a statement.

  • Volocopter air taxi may fly from Marina South to MBS, Tanjong Rhu from 2024

    Come 2024, residents and tourists in Singapore may be able to ride in an air taxi from Marina South to Marina Bay Sands, the Marina Bay Financial Centre and Tanjong Rhu and back.

  • Video shows hesitant police response to Uvalde school shooting

    A video of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, published Tuesday showed police waiting for more than an hour before breaching a classroom where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

  • Students at elite South Korean university slammed for suing labourers over ‘noisy’ protests

    Students filed one criminal and three civil lawsuits, seeking £4,120 in compensation for ‘tuition, mental damages and psychiatry treatment sessions’

  • Mexican schoolboy set on fire for being Indigenous

    A Mexican schoolboy was set on fire and badly burned in a classroom -- his "only crime" was speaking an Indigenous language in a country struggling to end racial discrimination.

  • India says China's Oppo evaded $551 million in import tax

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -An investigation by India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has found that Chinese smartphone maker Oppo evaded customs duty worth 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), a government statement said on Wednesday. Indian investigators found evidence that Oppo wrongfully used duty exemptions for items imported for use in mobile phone production, the statement said. They also allege Oppo made royalty payments which were not added to the transaction value of imported goods, as required by Indian law, it added.

  • Sri Lanka's turmoil explained

    Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency after the crisis-hit nation's president fled to the Maldives, with protesters also demanding the prime minister quit.

  • VALORANT Masters Copenhagen: XERXIA bow out after losing to Northeption

    XERXIA join Brazil's LOUD as the first two teams to be eliminated from Masters Copenhagen in 11th-12th place. But they did put up a fight. Here's how the series went