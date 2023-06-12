Singapore Premier League: No slip-up from Albirex Niigata as rivals win

Defending champions maintain slim advantage at top of the SPL table, after routine 2-0 win over DPMM FC

Albirex Niigata (Singapore) striker Tadanari Lee (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring against DPMM FC. (PHOTO: SPL)

SINGAPORE — After seeing both their closest title challengers notched convincing wins before them, Albirex Niigata (Singapore) kept their composure to claim another victory on Sunday (11 June) to stay top of the Singapore Premier League (SPL).

A routine 2-0 win over Brunei's DPMM FC at Jalan Besar Stadium meant that the defending champions stay just ahead of Tampines Rovers and Lion City Sailors at the top of the table, and still have a game in hand in their bid to win their third league title in four years.

Veteran striker Tadanari Lee opened accounts in the 41st minute, leaping high to head home from a cross by midfielder Asahi Yokokawa.

Seconds after the restart, midfielder Shodai Yokoyama doubled the lead, slamming resoundingly home following a fine run down the left flank by substitute Riku Fukashiro.

Albirex could even have extended their lead, had Seia Kumori not hit his 88th-minute penalty wide of the left post. DPMM defender Hanif Hamir was given a straight red card in the lead-up to the penalty, after the referee found him to have pulled down Nicky Melvin Singh in the box while the Albirex substitute was in a scoring position.

The win means Albirex have 33 points, level with second-placed Tampines but having played one fewer match. The Sailors lie three further points behind.

Straightforward wins for Sailors, Stags

On Saturday at the Bishan Stadium, the Sailors eased to a 4-1 win over bottom-placed Young Lions for their third win in four matches.

An own goal by Young Lions midfielder Kan Kobayashi in the 17th minute began a flurry of goals for the Sailors, who added two more goals before the break through Shawal Anuar (33rd minute) and Abdul Rasaq (40th).

Belgian star import Maxime Lestienne made it 4-0 in the 53rd minute, before the Young Lions scored a consolation goal by Jun Kobayashi four minutes from time.

Tampines also notched a straightforward victory on Saturday, ending 10-man Hougang United's four-match winning streak with a 2-0 win at Our Tampines Hub.

Following a hard-fought first half, striker Boris Kopitovic finally broke the deadlock when he converted a 63rd-minute penalty after being brought down in the box.

Defender Shuya Yamashita added a second goal with a thumping header from a corner in the 85th minute, before Hougang substitute Fairoz Hasan was shown a straight red card for elbowing.

Balestier Khalsa maintained their fourth-place standing, following a thrilling 4-3 victory over Tanjong Pagar United at Bishan Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts raced to a 3-0 lead through Shuhei Hoshino (31st, 54th) and Ryoya Taniguchi (37th), but Tanjong Pagar roared back to equalised at 3-3 with goals by Marin Mudrazija (63rd), Blake Ricciuto (67th) and Muhammad Syukri (73rd).

Balestier had the last laugh, as Taniguchi pounced in with the vital winner in the 85th minute.

