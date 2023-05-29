Singapore Premier League: Tampines stay top of table after narrow DPMM win

Defending champs Albirex Niigata stay hot on their tracks with 6-2 thrashing of Balestier Khalsa

Singapore Premier League leaders Tampines Rovers (yellow jersey) battled DPMM FC at the Jalan Besar Stadium. (PHOTO: SPL)

SINGAPORE — Under pressure after their nearest challengers' big win two nights ago, Tampines Rovers held their nerve to clinch a narrow 1-0 win over Brunei's DPMM FC on Sunday (28 May), and maintain their lead over Albirex Niigata (Singapore) atop the Singapore Premier League (SPL).

Montenegrin striker Boris Kopitovic scored his 10th goal of the season, smartly eluding DPMM's offside trap before slotting calmly home in the 54th minute at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

DPMM were reduced to 10 men early in the match, as midfielder Angel Ortega was dismissed for a second bookable offence for elbowing Kopitovic.

The result means Tampines stayed on top of the SPL table with 29 points from 12 matches, two ahead of defending champions Albirex, who have a game in hand.

The White Swans had thrashed Balestier Khalsa 6-2 at the Jurong East Stadium on Friday, temporarily taking the top spot away from Tampines and bouncing back from their 2-3 loss to the Lion City Sailors the previous week.

Against a side on a three-match winning streak, Albirex seized control early, going 3-0 up in the opening half hour with goals from Seia Kunori (12th and 21st minutes) and Shuto Komaki (30th).

Madhu Mohana pulled a goal back for Balestier in the 39th minute, but Tadanari Lee (51st) and Sho Fuwa (53rd) extended Albirex's advantage in the second half.

While Balestier forward Shuhei Hoshino reduced the deficit in the 54th minute, Riku Fukashiro completed Albirex's rout in the final minute of the match.

Reigning Singapore Cup winners Hougang United earned their second straight league win in a 3-1 victory over Tanjong Pagar United at the Jurong East Stadium on Sunday.

The Cheetah, who endured a horrible start to the season with only one win in their opening nine matches, finally found some semblance of form following the hire of interim head coach Marko Kraljevic.

Goals from Kristijan Krajcek (9th), Amy Recha (29th) and Gabriel Quak (80th) set them on their way to victory, with Khairul Hairie grabbing Tanjong Pagar's consolation goal in stoppage time.

On Saturday, Geylang International snapped a three-match losing run with a 2-0 win over bottom-placed Young Lions at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Iqbal Hussain (41st) and Amirul Adli (70th) got the goals for the Eagles, who moved to within two points of fourth-placed Balestier on 16 points.

