Singapore Premier League: Tampines lose lead to Albirex after late draw against Hougang

Tampines Rovers' Faris Ramli (left) chases for the ball with Hougang United's Iryan Fandi in the Singapore Premier League clash. (PHOTO: Singapore Premier League/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — Tampines Rovers ceded their early-season lead atop the Singapore Premier League (SPL), even though they snatched a late equaliser in a dramatic 1-1 draw with Hougang United at Jalan Besar Stadium on Sunday (16 April).

The Stags, who had won five straight matches before Sunday's game, had been one of the early success stories of the season, as they put themselves in the title-chasing picture along with defending champions Albirex Niigata (Singapore) and 2021 champions Lion City Sailors.

Against reigning Singapore Cup winners Hougang - who have struggled mightily this season as they are mired at the foot of the SPL table with six defeats - Tampines went behind in the 62nd minute, when midfielder Hazzuwan Halim scored from the spot after he was brought down in the penalty area.

The Stags looked as if they would fall to their first defeat of the season, but eight minutes into stoppage time, Hougang midfielder Raimi Ishraq tripped Faris Ramli in the box and referee Jansen Foo eventually gave the penalty after a length VAR check.

Up stepped Boris Kopitovic, last season's top scorer, and the Montenegrin made no mistake from the spot to rescue a point for Tampines.

Despite the point, Tampines are now four points behind new league leaders Albirex, albeit with a game in hand. That match in hand, a home tie against Brunei's DPMM FC, will be played on Thursday.

Two wins allow Albirex to overtake Tampines

Albirex had played twice in the past week, and notched 2-0 wins over both Tanjong Pagar United and DPMM.

Against the Jaguars, their co-tenants at Jurong East Stadium, Albirex opened accounts early on Monday, courtesy of a close-range strike from midfielder Shodai Yokoyama in the seventh minute. Shuto Komaki added a second in the 90th minute, rushing forward from midfield to slot home with a crisp effort.

The White Swans played again at the same venue on Saturday, and it was a similar scoreline as they notched their fourth win on the trot. This time it was down to their substitutes, as Riku Fukashiro (54th minute) scored with a superb curling shot before Keiko Komatsu (81st) tapped home from point-blank range to seal the game.

Third-placed Sailors began the week in emphatic fashion, trouncing Hougang 5-0 at Jalan Besar Stadium with goals from Maxime Lestienne (6th, 91st), Rasaq Akeem (44th, 72nd) and Diego Lopes (88th).

However, they lost ground after being held by the Young Lions 1-1 at the same venue on Saturday. Lestienne's sixth-minute opener was dramatically cancelled out by Jordan Emaviwe's penalty goal nine minutes into stoppage time.

It was the Young Lions' second draw in a row, after a 2-2 result against DPMM on Tuesday at Jalan Besar, as late goals from Kieran Teo (87th) and Emaviwe (89th) gave them a point against DPMM, who scored through Angel Ortega (45th) and Andriy Voronkov (81st).

The draws allowed the Young Lions to climb away from the bottom spot of the SPL table, as they prepare to head to Cambodia for the SEA Games.

In other SPL games last week, Geylang International trounced Balestier Khalsa 3-0 on Wednesday with goals from Iqbal Hussain (31st), Yushi Yamaya (40th) and Gareth Low (77th) at Jalan Besar.

Balestier bounced back with a 4-2 win over Tanjong Pagar at Jurong East on Sunday, with goals from Ho Wai Loon (9th), Masahiro Sugita (17th) and Ryoya Taniguchi (23rd, 60th). The Jaguars replied through Tajeli Salamat (10th) and Shakir Hamzah (15th).

