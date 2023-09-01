Singapore Presidential Election 2023: Over 1.4 million Singaporeans voted by noon

Massive Turnout: More than 1.4 million Singaporeans cast their votes today, in accordance with the noon turnout update released by the Elections Department (ELD). (PHOTO: Yahoo Southeast Asia)

SINGAPORE — Over 1.4 million Singaporeans exercised their voting rights by noon on Friday (1 September), as the city-state begins choosing its ninth President from three candidates.

The Elections Department (ELD) announced in a noon update a turnout of 1,406,182, or about 52 per cent of eligible voters, with 1,264 polling stations across the island facilitating the election process.

There were long queues at some of the stations during the start of the polling process at 8am in the morning. For instance, the polling station at the Block 63 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh pavilion saw around 40 people queueing.

ELD said the queue situations have since improved at most polling stations, after it advised Singaporeans to cast their votes throughout the day, instead of joining the morning queues.

From swift process to senior concerns

James Soh, a resident of Toa Payoh Block 62, told Yahoo Southeast Asia that the morning voting experience was relatively swift for him. "I went in the morning because I was intending to go to Malaysia after that," he said.

Another resident named Dennis expressed concern for the senior citizens' struggles during voting. He said, "There probably needs to be more chairs for the elderly folks living here. For those who are less mobile, the lines can be quite extensive.

"Some elderly individuals above the age of 60 are finding it tough and voicing complaints due to the lengthy queues."

Foo Kum Seng, 83, described the queue as "very long", and felt fatigued as he stood in line with a helper. "I waited for so long, standing up. Nobody gave me a chair, and I had to line up for so long," he said.

Other voters such as 68-year-old Shamla appreciated the presence of volunteers providing support to the seniors.

In the electoral proceedings, certain voters, such as 68-year-old Shamla, noted the efficiency of the process, highlighting the valuable assistance offered by volunteers to elderly individuals. (PHOTO: Yahoo Southeast Asia)

Technical glitches in e-registration system

The Straits Times reported technical glitches with the e-registration system at certain polling stations, including Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School, Block 9 Toh Yi Drive, and the Ministry of Education headquarters in Balestier.

ELD said the technical issues are "progressively being resolved", without offering further details.

Several prominent figures voted at different polling stations across Singapore, according to local media reports. Outgoing President Halimah Yacob arrived to vote at the polling station at Chung Cheng High School (Main) with her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee around 8.15am.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching also cast their votes at Crescent Girls' School in Tanglin at 9.25am.

Around 9.15 am, presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian and his wife Tay Siew Hong arrived at the polling station at Anderson Serangoon Junior College. The former NTUC Income chief was also accompanied by his son and daughter.

Another candidate, former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, arrived at Katong Community Centre's polling station at about 10am. Accompanying him was his fiancée Sybil Lau, who had cast her vote at Cairnhill Community Club.

Singaporeans in Hong Kong urged to stay safe and cast early votes

Singaporeans residing in Hong Kong can still vote at the territory's overseas polling station on Friday, despite the approaching Super Typhoon Saola.

ELD has however advised them to stay updated with local authorities' advice before venturing outside.

Should these Singaporeans choose not to vote due to the impending typhoon, they can contact ELD to have their names reinstated in the Registers of Electors. Once their names are restored, they can participate in future elections if they meet the eligibility criteria.

At 2.40am on Friday, Hong Kong raised its No. 8 storm warning for Super Typhoon Saola, which is generating winds of 205kmh.

