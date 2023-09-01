Singapore Presidential Election 2023: Tharman Shanmugaratnam with big lead after sample count

Tharman Shanmugaratnam at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre while awaiting the result of the 2023 Singapore Presidential Election. (PHOTO: Bruce Lim/Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam looks odds-on to become Singapore's ninth President, after a sample count of the presidential election on Friday (1 September) saw him garnering 70 per cent of the votes.

The sample count was announced at about 10.40pm on Friday - about two-and-a-half hours after voting closed at 8pm.

The second presidential candidate, former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, garnered 16 per cent of the sample vote count, while Tan Kin Lian, the former NTUC Income chief executive officer, got 14 per cent of the sample vote count.

The sample count is not the official result of the election, which will be announced later in the night.

Presidential powers

Singapore's constitution empowers the President to veto the utilisation of the country's reserves and make certain appointments to public offices. However, the role does not carry any executive authority.

In the election six years prior, Halimah Yacob, stood as the sole candidate, mainly due to stringent nomination criteria that no other individual managed to fulfil.

This year's election differed in that three contenders emerged, all of whom met the criteria of being independent to qualify as presidential candidates. A fourth aspirant, businessman George Goh, was deemed ineligible by the Presidential Elections Committee.

(Left) Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian at the Nomination Centre in Singapore on 22 August 2023. (PHOTOS: Reuters)

