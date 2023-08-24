A voter casts a ballot at a polling station during the general election in Singapore July 10, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS)

SINGAPORE — Some voters in the Tanjong Pagar Group Representation Constituency (GRC) received duplicate poll cards for the upcoming presidential election containing varying voter serial numbers (VSN), the Elections Department said in a statement on Thursday (24 August).

According to the ELD, the issue arose due to an error by the printer, Toppan.

Test print copies were mistakenly dispatched alongside accurate poll cards to 4,803 households, affecting a total of 9,822 voters, the ELD said.

Among the affected voters, 9,354 individuals received two poll cards, each featuring different VSNs, while 468 others received two poll cards with identical information.

The impacted voters are assigned to cast their ballots at polling stations located at St Margaret's School, Tanglin Community Centre, Farrer Park Primary School, and Delta Sports Hall within Tanjong Pagar GRC.

Efforts to rectify issue, impacted voters urged to verify poll card information

The Elections Department stated that it is currently in the process of notifying affected voters about the correct VSN assigned to them.

An alternative source of accurate information for voters is their ePoll card on Singpass, which remains unaffected by the printing error.

Voters are encouraged to reference this source and discard any erroneous or duplicate poll cards they may have received, advised ELD. If affected voters require further assistance, they can seek support by calling the hotline number 1800-CALL-ELD (1800-225-5353).

"We apologise for the confusion caused to affected voters. ELD would like to assure Singaporeans that processes are in place to ensure that voters with two poll cards will only be able to vote once at the correct polling station as voters will also need to produce their NRIC, which will be verified against the polling station register at the polling station," said the ELD.

Singaporeans will go to the polls to choose the country's ninth President on 1 September, after Nomination Day confirmed a three-way Presidential Election fight among Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian.

