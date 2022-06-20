Singapore civil servants to get 0.35 month mid-year bonus

Vernon Lee
·Senior Editor
·1-min read
The Singapore government has decided to pay all civil servants a mid-year bonus of 0.35 month amid significant economic challenges.
Singapore skyline. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Singapore government has decided to pay all civil servants a mid-year bonus of 0.35 month amid significant economic challenges, the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Monday (20 June).

Civil servants of certain grades will also receive a one-time payment. Those of grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will get an additional one-time payment of $200 while junior grade civil servants equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in OSS Grades III to V will receive a higher one-time payment of $400.

The PSD noted that Singapore’s economic recovery continued from 2021, growing 3.7 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year. Total employment continued to expand, while unemployment rates have fallen to pre-pandemic levels in February 2022. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation has stabilised along with an easing in restrictions.

“However, significant downside risks remain ahead for Singapore. The external demand outlook in 2022 has deteriorated, due in part to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has exacerbated global supply disruptions and adversely affected the growth of many economies,” said PSD.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry said Singapore’s economic growth this year is likely to be in the lower half of the 3 per cent to 5 per cent of its forecast, PSD added.

“The pandemic has underscored the importance of a strong public service and the government deeply appreciates the hard work and perseverance of all public officers who have contributed to the COVID-19 fight and Singapore’s economic recovery.”

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Swimming to set up 'open category' for transgender athletes

    Swimming will set up an 'open category' to allow transgender athletes to compete as part of a new policy which will effectively ban them from women's races.

  • Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision on Ukraine looms

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday that Russia was likely to intensify its "hostile activity" this week, as Kyiv awaits a historic decision from the European Union on its membership application. Nearly three months after Russia launched a bloody invasion of his country, Zelensky said there had been "few such fateful decisions for Ukraine" as the one it expects from the EU this week, adding in his evening address that "only a positive decision is in the interests of the whole of Europe." "Obviously, we expect Russia to intensify hostile activity this week ... We are preparing. We are ready," he continued. Ukraine said it had also repulsed fresh attacks by Russian forces on the eastern front, rocked by weeks of fierce battles as Moscow tries to seize the industrial Donbas region. Earlier, Zelensky vowed his troops would not give up the south of the country, after he visited the frontline there. But Zelensky's defiance came as NATO's chief Jens Stoltenberg warned that the war could grind on "for years" and urged Western countries to be ready to offer long-term military, political and economic aid. "We must not weaken in our support of Ukraine, even if the costs are high -- not only in terms of military support but also because of rising energy and food prices," Stoltenberg told German daily newspaper Bild. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a similar warning, saying a failure to provide sustained support for Kyiv would risk "the greatest victory for aggression" since World War II. Ukraine has repeatedly urged Western countries to step up their deliveries of arms since the February 24 invasion, despite warnings from nuclear-armed Russia that it could trigger wider conflict. - Residents rally - Zelensky spoke Sunday after making a rare trip outside Kyiv a day earlier to the hold-out Black Sea city of Mykolaiv, where he visited troops nearby and in the neighbouring Odessa region for the first time since the invasion. "We will not give away the south to anyone, we will return everything that's ours and the sea will be Ukrainian and safe," he said in a video posted on Telegram as he made his way back to Kyiv. Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday it launched missile strikes during the past 24 hours, with one attack by Kalibr missiles on a top-level Ukrainian military meeting near the city of Dnipro killing "more than 50 generals and officers". It said it also targeted a building housing Western-provided weapons in Mykolaiv, destroying "ten 155mm howitzers and around 20 armoured vehicles supplied by the West to the Kyiv regime over the last ten days". There was no independent verification of the claims. Mykolaiv is a key target for Russia as it lies on the way to the strategic port of Odessa. With Russia maintaining a blockade of Odessa that has trapped grain supplies and threatens a global food crisis, residents have turned their attention to rallying the home front effort. "Every day, including the weekend, I come to make camouflage netting for the army," said Natalia Pinchenkova, 49, behind a large Union flag, a show of thanks to Britain for its support for Ukraine. -&nbsp;'Holding on' - The Ukraine war is fuelling not only a global food crisis but an energy crisis too. Hit by punishing sanctions, Moscow has turned up the pressure on European economies by sharply reducing gas supplies, which has in turn sent energy prices soaring. Germany on Sunday announced emergency measures including increased use of coal to ensure it meets its energy needs after a drop in the supply of Russian gas. Austria was also turning to coal, with its government announcing Sunday that it will reopen a mothballed coal power station to combat the shortages -- though the process could take months. Italian company Eni meanwhile joined a huge Qatari project to expand production from the world's biggest natural gas field, days after Russia slashed supplies to Italy. The worst of the fighting continues to be in the eastern industrial Donbas region, with battles raging in villages outside the city of Severodonetsk, under unrelenting Russian fire for weeks. Ukraine's armed forces said Sunday they had pushed back Russian attacks on villages near Severodonetsk. "Our units repulsed the assault in the area of Toshkivka," the Ukrainian army said on Facebook, adding that Russian forces were also "storming" towards the village of Orikhove. Zelensky said the fighting there was "fierce" -- but he remained determinedly upbeat. "Our army is holding on," he said. burs-dk/har/bbk/st/des

  • 'I am good': Biden falls from bike but is unhurt

    US President Joe Biden took a tumble as he was riding his bicycle near his beach home in the state of Delaware Saturday morning, but was unhurt.

  • Macau casino stocks slump as Covid restrictions kick in

    Macau casino stocks slumped on Monday as the Chinese gaming hub battled a Covid-19 outbreak that has prompted tightened social distancing restrictions and mass testing.

  • The reverend performing illegal same sex weddings

    This gay Protestant reverend in the Philippines has decided that the law won't stop him from offiating "holy unions" for same sex couples looking to walk down the aisle.

  • Singapore #Fitspo of the Week: Jasmine Lee

    The series is dedicated to inspirational men and women in Singapore leading healthy and active lifestyles. This week: dance coach Jasmine Lee.

  • Dressel grabs 15th world gold as Santos sets age record

    American Caeleb Dressel grabbed his 15th world championship gold medal and his second in two days as he won the 50m butterfly final in Budapest on Sunday.

  • Wild Rift Icons: BRU, Flash Wolves, RRQ qualify for Group Stage

    All three Southeast Asian teams, along with Nova Esports, JD Gaming, J Team, T1, and Liberty, will face the top teams from all eight regions in the Icons Group Stage.

  • Norman says LIV series to apply for rankings entry

    The Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit is planning to formally request acceptance into the global rankings system, series chief Greg Norman said.

  • Layoffs and exits: Firms in China teeter under zero-Covid pressure

    Fiona Shi lost her job twice during the pandemic -- first, in 2020 when Covid ravaged the travel industry, and then this year as China's strict virus controls hammered businesses in the world's number two economy.

  • East Africa leaders to meet Monday to discuss DR Congo conflict

    The leaders of seven nations comprising the East African Community bloc will meet Monday to discuss the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo's violence-torn east, the Kenyan presidency said.

  • US recession not 'inevitable,' Treasury secretary says

    A recession in the United States is not "inevitable," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday, just days after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, raising fears of an economic contraction.

  • Beverly Hills 9021...oh: Planning row pits new against old in ritzy US zip code

    It's a dispute that plays out in towns the world over: a new property owner wants to alter a much-loved landmark against the wishes of locals. It's his money. It's their community.

  • Bankrupt Sri Lanka opens IMF talks, begins shutdown

    Sri Lanka closed schools and halted all non-essential government services on Monday, beginning a two-week shutdown to conserve fast-depleting fuel reserves as the International Monetary Fund opened talks with Colombo on a possible bailout.

  • Gustavo Petro, from imprisoned guerilla to Colombia's first leftist leader

    Colombia's first ever left-wing president Gustavo Petro, elected on Sunday, is a former guerrilla who spent two years in jail before turning to politics.

  • North Korea dispatches medical teams as at least 800 families ill with intestinal disease

    Disease may be cholera, dysentery or typhoid

  • US recession not 'inevitable,' Treasury secretary says

    A recession in the United States is not "inevitable" but the economy is likely to slow, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday, days after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, raising fears of a contraction.

  • Zelensky vows to retake south, NATO warns of long war

    President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Sunday that his forces "will not give away the south to anyone" after his first visit to the southern frontline, as NATO's chief warned the war in Ukraine could last "for years". Making a rare trip outside Kyiv, where he is based for security reasons, Zelensky travelled to the hold-out Black Sea city of Mykolaiv and visited troops nearby and in the neighbouring Odessa region for the first time since the Russian invasion. "We will not give away the south to anyone, we will return everything that's ours and the sea will be Ukrainian and safe," he said in a video posted on Telegram as he made his way back to Kyiv. He said he talked with troops and police during his visit. "Their mood is confident, and looking into their eyes it is obvious that they all do not doubt our victory," he said. While Zelensky remained defiant, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that "we must be prepared for this to last for years." Speaking to German daily newspaper Bild, Stoltenberg said "We must not weaken in our support of Ukraine, even if the costs are high -- not only in terms of military support but also because of rising energy and food prices." Russian forces have directed their firepower at the east and south of Ukraine in recent weeks since failing in their bid to take the capital Kyiv after the lightning February 24 invasion. "The losses are significant. Many houses were destroyed, civilian logistics were disrupted, there are many social issues," Zelensky said. "I have commissioned to make assistance to people who have lost loved ones more systemic. We will definitely restore everything that was destroyed. Russia does not have as many missiles as our people have the desire to live." Mykolaiv is a key target for Russia as it lies on the way to the strategic Black Sea port of Odessa. Zelensky surveyed the city's badly damaged regional administration building and met officials in what appeared to be a basement where he handed out awards to soldiers, in a video released by his office. Soldiers in Mykolaiv meanwhile were trying to keep their pre-war routines alive, with one saying he would not give up his vegan diet on the frontlines. Oleksandr Zhuhan said he had received a package from a network of volunteers to keep up his plant-based diet. "There was pate and vegan sausages, hummus, soya milk... and all this for free," the 37-year-old drama teacher said happily. -&nbsp;'Hero' - Back in Kyiv, with shockwaves from the war continuing to reverberate around the world, thousands gathered to pay tribute to one young man -- Roman Ratushny, a leading figure in Ukraine's pro-European Maidan movement, who was killed fighting Russians in the country's east earlier this month aged just 24. In front of the coffin draped in a yellow and blue Ukrainian flag at the foot of a monument that overlooks the sprawling Independence Square in the capital, people of all ages saluted his memory. "I think it is important to be here because he is a hero of Ukraine and we must remember him," Dmytro Ostrovsky, a 17-year-old high school student, told AFP. The loss put a human face on the shared grief of Ukrainians, as the bloodshed continues. The worst of the fighting continues to be in the eastern industrial Donbas region, with battles raging in villages outside the city of Severodonetsk, which Russia has been trying to seize for weeks. "There's an expression: prepare for the worst and the best will come by itself," the governor of the eastern Lugansk region, Sergiy Gaiday, told AFP in an interview from the Ukrainian-controlled city of&nbsp;Lysychansk across the river from Severodonetsk. "Of course, we need to prepare." Wearing a flak jacket and carrying gun cartridges and a tourniquet, he said Russian forces "are just shelling our troop positions 24 hours a day." Earlier, Gaiday said on Telegram that there was "more destruction" at the besieged Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk, where hundreds of civilians are sheltering. He also said Lysychansk was being "heavily shelled". There are signs of preparations for street fighting in the city: soldiers digging in, putting up barbed wire and police placing burnt-out vehicles sideways across roads to slow traffic, as residents were preparing to be evacuated. "We're abandoning everything and going. No one can survive such a strike," said history teacher Alla Bor, waiting with her son-in-law Volodymyr and 14-year-old grandson. Meanwhile, pro-Russian officials in the eastern, separatist-held city of Donetsk said five civilians were killed and 12 injured by Ukrainian bombardment. In Lysychansk, the governor Gaiday said watching his home city, Severodonetsk, be shelled and people he knew dying was "painful." "I'm a human being but I bury this deep inside me," he said, adding that his task is to "help people as much as possible". burs-ssy/mtp

  • NATO chief warns Ukraine war could last 'years'

    NATO's chief warned that the war in Ukraine could last "for years" as President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Sunday his forces would not give up the south of the country to Russia after he visited the frontline there. Ukraine said it had also repulsed fresh attacks by Russian forces on the eastern front, rocked by weeks of fierce battles as Moscow tries to seize the industrial Donbas region. While Ukraine remained defiant, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged Western countries must be ready to offer long-term military, political and economic support to Kyiv during a grinding war. "We must be prepared for this to last for years," Stoltenberg told German daily newspaper Bild. "We must not weaken in our support of Ukraine, even if the costs are high -- not only in terms of military support but also because of rising energy and food prices." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a similar warning, urging sustained support for Kyiv or risk "the greatest victory for aggression" since World War II. "Time is now the vital factor," Johnson wrote in an article for the Sunday Times after making his second visit to Kyiv, calling for the West to ensure Ukraine has the "strategic endurance to survive and eventually prevail". Ukraine has repeatedly urged Western countries to step up their deliveries of arms since the February 24 invasion, despite Russian warnings that it could trigger wider conflict. - 'Mood is confident' - Zelensky made a rare trip outside Kyiv Saturday to the hold-out Black Sea city of Mykolaiv, and visited troops nearby and in the neighbouring Odessa region for the first time since the Russian invasion. "We will not give away the south to anyone, we will return everything that's ours and the sea will be Ukrainian and safe," he said in a video posted on Telegram as he made his way back to Kyiv. He said he talked with troops and police during his visit. "Their mood is confident, and looking into their eyes it is obvious that they all do not doubt our victory," he said. But Zelensky admitted that losses were "significant", adding: "Many houses were destroyed, civilian logistics were disrupted, there are many social issues." Russia said on Sunday it launched missile strikes during the past 24 hours, including some targeting western-delivered weapons in Mykolaiv. The strikes on a building in the city destroyed "ten 155 mm howitzers and around 20 armoured vehicles supplied by the West to the Kyiv regime over the last ten days", the Russian defence ministry said. There was no independent verification of the claims. Mykolaiv is a key target for Russia as it lies on the way to the strategic port of Odessa. With Russia maintaining a blockade of Odessa that has trapped grain supplies and is threatening a global food crisis, Odessa residents have turned their attention to rallying the home front effort. "Every day, including the weekend, I come to make camouflage netting for the army," said Natalia Pinchenkova, 49, behind a large Union flag, a show of thanks to Britain for its support for Ukraine. -&nbsp;'Hero' - The Ukraine war is fuelling not only a global food crisis but an energy crisis too. Germany on Sunday announced emergency measures including increased use of coal to ensure it meets its energy needs after a drop in supply of Russian gas. Hit by punishing sanctions, Moscow has turned up the pressure on European economies by sharply reducing gas supplies, which has driven up energy prices. Italian company Eni meanwhile joined a huge Qatari project to expand production from the world's biggest natural gas field, days after Russia slashed supplies to Italy. Back in Kyiv, thousands gathered to pay tribute to one young man -- Roman Ratushny, a leading figure in Ukraine's pro-European Maidan movement, who was killed fighting Russians in the country's east earlier this month aged just 24. In front of the coffin draped in a yellow and blue Ukrainian flag at the foot of a monument that overlooks the sprawling Independence Square in the capital, people of all ages saluted his memory. "I think it is important to be here because he is a hero of Ukraine and we must remember him," Dmytro Ostrovsky, a 17-year-old high school student, told AFP. The loss put a human face on the shared grief of Ukrainians, as the bloodshed continues. The worst of the fighting continues to be in the eastern industrial Donbas region, with battles raging in villages outside the city of Severodonetsk, which Russia has been trying to seize for weeks. "There's an expression: prepare for the worst and the best will come by itself," the governor of the eastern Lugansk region, Sergiy Gaiday, told AFP in an interview from the Ukrainian-controlled city of&nbsp;Lysychansk across the river from Severodonetsk. "Of course, we need to prepare," he said, wearing a flak jacket and carrying gun cartridges and a tourniquet. Ukraine's armed forces said Sunday they had pushed back Russian attacks on villages near Severodonetsk. "Our units repulsed the assault in the area of Toshkivka," the Ukrainian army said on Facebook, adding that Russian forces were also "storming" towards the village of Orikhove. burs-dk

  • Police say British journalist and Brazilian guide shot in Amazon killings

    British journalist Dom Phillips and his Brazilian guide, whose disappearance in the Amazon some two weeks ago sparked an international outcry, were killed by gunfire, Brazilian police said Saturday.