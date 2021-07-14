Singapore to reject entry for non-Singaporeans/PRs from Myanmar

Changi International Airport in Singapore. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Singapore will be tightening border measures for travellers from Myanmar due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the Southeast Asian country, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a media release on Wednesday (14 July)

From 11.59pm on Thursday (15 July) until further notice, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to Myanmar within the last 21 days will not be allowed entry into Singapore. They are also not allowed to transit through the Republic.

These new measures will also apply to all those who had already obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore.

At the same time, all travellers with recent travel history to Myanmar will also be subject to an on-arrival antigen rapid test (ART).

Those who have yet to complete their 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) by 11.59pm on Thursday will continue to be subjected to SHN at dedicated facilities, an on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, self-administered ART tests on Day 3, 7 and 11 of arrival, and a PCR test on Day 14 of arrival.

Travellers are advised to visit the SafeTravel website to check for the most updated border measures before entering Singapore and be prepared to be subjected to the prevailing border measures upon entry.

Myanmar recorded a record-high 5,014 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as its total cases crossed the 200,000 mark at 201,274.

