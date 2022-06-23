Singapore residents to get better access to health and wellness coaching by 2027

Active Agers Workshop at the Active Health Lab at Our Tampines Hub. (PHOTO: Sport Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Singaporeans can look forward to having better access to health and wellness coaching, as Sport Singapore (SportSG) seeks to broaden its Active Health initiative.

The national sports governing body is aiming to provide about 500,000 Singapore residents with access to health and wellness coaches by 2027, as it affirmed on Wednesday (22 June) partnerships with healthcare partners which will provide support to this initiative.

The partners are: Health Promotion Board (HPB), MOH Office for Healthcare Transformation (MOHT), National Healthcare Group (NHG), National Healthcare Group Polyclinics (NHGP), National University Health System (NUHS), SingHealth, and Exercise is Medicine Singapore (EIMS).

“We launched Active Health five years ago to enable Singapore residents to take small steps to achieve impactful enhancements to their state of health and wellbeing," said SportSG chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin.

"Since then, the team has made significant headway in curating exercise and sport science-backed Active Health workshops, health assessments and programmes for different population segments including working adults, older persons and the medically at-risk.

"Our partners have been instrumental towards the progress we have made and we are excited to further expand on this collaboration. We envision that we will collectively increase the accessibility of our offerings and their effectiveness towards the nation’s aspirations for a Healthier SG.”

New programmes with partners in next 6 months

Within the next six months, Active Health will be initiating new programmes with its partners:

Discovery Walk in the Park: Health coaches will conduct guided walks for residents in the park that incorporates health tips, as well as short exercises at various stations. This will be done with NHG for citizens aged 60 and above and the medically at-risk, and with MOHT and NUHS for the general population in Boon Lay and the west precincts.

LITE Programme and Kick Start Move Smart Programme: Co-designed with SingHealth to support families with overweight children to implement positive changes in diet, physical activity and lifestyle habits

Active Health Fitness Trail: To be featured in the Health District@Queenstown.

Beyond the partnerships, the public can also look forward to new Active Health Labs in upcoming sport centres in Canberra, Delta and Punggol.

Existing Active Health initiatives such as Stronger at 40 and Combat Age-Related Loss of Muscle (CALM) for individuals aged 60 and above will also feature enhanced programming to better engage and empower participants.

