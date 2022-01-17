Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min tests positive for COVID after India Open

ODENSE, DENMARK - OCTOBER 20: Yeo Jia Min of Singapore competes in the Women's Singles first round match against He Bingjiao of China on day two of the Denmark Open at Odense Sports Park on October 20, 2021 in Odense, Denmark. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — National shuttler Yeo Jia Min is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, following her withdrawal from an India Open quarter-final tie with a high fever.

In an Instagram post on Monday (17 January), the 22-year-old, who landed in Singapore on Sunday, revealed her diagnosis. "I will do my best to recover well and get back on court soon. Thank you for all the love and care, it means a lot to me especially during this time. Sending love back, I’ll see you soon."

Last Friday, Yeo was advised by her doctor to withdraw from her quarter-final tie with Thailand's Supanida Katethong. The world No.17 said on Instagram that she had not been feeling well even before her round-of-16 win over India's Anupama Upadhyaya on Thursday, and it got worse afterwards.

"My head and body started hurting a lot more and I was having a high fever up to 38.6 deg C throughout the night," said Yeo. According to the Singapore Badminton Association, she had tested negative for COVID-19.

Yeo was meant to take part in this week's Syed Modi International in Uttar Pradesh, but returned to Singapore instead.

The India Open, held in New Delhi, has seen a slew of COVID cases among players and 24 walkovers. Reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew advanced to the men’s singles final when semi-final opponent Brian Yang of Canada conceded a walkover after being ill.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old was beaten by India's own fast-rising star, 20-year-old Lakshya Sen, losing 22-24, 17-21 in 54 minutes.

Meanwhile, Singapore's mixed doubles duo Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han stunned Malaysia's world No.40 duo Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei 21-15, 21-18 in 40 minutes to clinch their biggest World Tour title.

