Singapore, South Korea to launch Vaccinated Travel Lanes from 15 November

A health worker waits to screen passengers at Incheon international Airport in South Korea. (PHOTO: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Singapore and South Korea have agreed to launch Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) between the two countries, starting from 15 November.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said in a media release on Friday (8 October) that fully-vaccinated travellers will be able to travel between Changi Airport and Incheon International Airport via this arrangement.

They will be subjected to COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction tests, in lieu of serving quarantine or Stay-Home Notice. There will be no restrictions on the purpose of travel or requirements for a controlled itinerary or sponsorship.

To support the VTLs, Singapore and South Korea have also agreed to mutually recognise both countries' COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

This will allow fully-vaccinated travellers with proof of vaccination issued in either Singapore or South Korea to enjoy vaccination-differentiated safe management measures in both countries.

The VTLs will be the first of its kind between two major aviation hubs in Asia. Before COVID-19, Singapore and South Korea were among each other’s top travel destinations, with a total of 64 weekly passenger services connecting the two countries and carrying 1.6 million passengers annually.

The VTL agreement was marked by a video conference between Singapore's Minister for Transport S Iswaran and South Korea's Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Noh Hyeong-ouk.

"Both Singapore and the Republic of Korea have made excellent progress in vaccinating our populations and the VTLs reflect the trust both countries have in each other’s ability to manage the COVID-19 situation," Iswaran said.

More details of the VTLs will be announced soon.

