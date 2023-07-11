Tan Chuan-Jin expresses remorse for expletive caught on hot mic after Parliament speech by opposition MP Jamus Lim,

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin issues an apology after using unparliamentary language during a parliamentary session, as revealed by a Reddit thread. (YouTubeScreengrab/MCI)

SINGAPORE — Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has issued an apology on Tuesday (11 July) for his use of unparliamentary language that was capture on a hot mic during a parliamentary session in April this year.

The incident came to light through a Reddit thread, which revealed that Tan had muttered "f****** populist" after requesting a response from Sembawang GRC Member of Parliament Vikram Nair to Associate Professor Jamus Lim, the Workers' Party MP of Sengkang GRC.

According to The Straits Times, Lim had finished a speech on doing more to help the lower-income groups in Singapore, and had suggested the establishment of an official poverty line during his speech.

Tan acknowledge the incident in a Facebook post on Tuesday, stating, "I had to listen to the recording as I did not recall the occasion. Based on the clip, it appears that I had a reaction to a speech made in the chamber."

He admitted that, like any other person, he forms his own opinions while listening to speeches.

Emphasising that his remarks were privately-expressed thoughts and not intended for anyone in particular, Tan acknowledged, "However, I should not have expressed them aloud or in unparliamentary language, and I apologise for that."

He also revealed that he has personally spoken to Lim and extended his apology, to which Lim "has kindly accepted".

