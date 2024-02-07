Singapore Sport Hall of Fame adds 3 more athletes: swimmer Joscelin Yeo, paddler Yu Mengyu and boxer Syed Abdul Kadir

Singapore Sport Hall of Fame award ceremony: (front row, from left) boxer Syed Abdul Kadir, swimmer Joscelin Yeo, SNOC president Grace Fu, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, former water polo coach Kenneth Kee, IOC vice-president Ng Ser Miang, (back row, from left) SDSC president Dr Teo-Koh Sock Miang, paddler Yu Mengyu, former SBF president Jessie Phua and Dr Tan Say Beng (son of the late Dr Tan Eng Liang). (PHOTO: Singapore Sport Hall of Fame)

SINGAPORE — Former national paddler Yu Mengyu had played in two Summer Olympics, and came agonisingly close to winning a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games, coming in fourth in the women's singles event in what would be her final match for Singapore before her retirement in March 2022.

On Tuesday evening (6 February), the 34-year-old was inducted into the Singapore Sport Hall of Fame at the Istana, and she said the induction felt like "winning an Olympic medal".

"There were a lot of ups and downs in my table tennis career. While I've won many competitions, I wasn't fortunate enough to win an Olympic medal, and there were also the dark times when I was struggling with injury," Yu, now an assistant coach in Singapore Table Tennis Association's junior development squad, told Yahoo Southeast Asia ahead of the induction ceremony.

"When I heard that I've been selected to enter the Hall of Fame, it really felt like I had just won an Olympic medal. I'm really thankful for all the support I've received throughout my career."

Yu was one of eight sports figures - three athletes and five sports leaders - to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, the first time in which the ceremony was being held at the Istana.

The other two athletes to be honoured are swimmer Joscelin Yeo - the most bemedalled athlete at the SEA Games with 40 golds, 15 silvers and seven bronzes - and boxer Syed Abdul Kadir, Singapore's only Olympic boxer.

The trio joined 57 athletes who had been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1985. They include Singapore's only Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling, five-time Paralympic gold-medallist Yip Pin Xiu, Singapore's first Olympic medallist Tan Howe Liang and football Fandi Ahmad.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam presented the sports figures with their Hall of Fame award, and said, "Each of the eight Singaporeans inducted to the Sport Hall of Fame today have contributed greatly - and often beyond the traditional realms of athleticism, through their leadership and the way they have inspired many others."

First time sports leaders get Hall of Fame recognition

This year marks the first time in which sports leaders are receiving this recognition, after the Sport Hall of Fame was refreshed in 2023 to recognise outstanding individuals who have contributed to the overall development of Singapore sports. The new category was introduced to recognise the service of those behind the scenes, including sport administrators, coaches and scientists.

The five sports leaders are:

The late Dr Tan Eng Liang, former national water polo player, Singapore Sports Council chairman and Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) vice-president.

Ng Ser Miang, former national sailor, Singapore Sports Council chairman, SNOC vice-president and current International Olympic Committee vice-president.

Jessi Phua, who served for almost 20 years as Singapore Bowling Federation president and headed the International Bowling Federation from 2007 to 2011.

Dr Teo-Koh Sock Miang, Singapore National Paralympic Committee and Singapore Disability Sports Council president.

Kenneth Kee, former national water polo player and head coach.

A total of 22 nominations by the public and the national sports associations (NSAs) were received by the Sport Singapore between 1 April and 31 May 2023, of which these eight sports figures were selected after an assessment by the expert panel and selection panel.

"I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this prestigious award today, standing alongside esteemed sporting figures who have left an indelible mark on Singapore's sporting legacy," said Joscelin Yeo, who also won two Asian Games bronze medals in her illustrious career, and was a Nominated Member of Parliament from 2009 to 2011.

"Singapore was built on the shoulders of giants and while I don’t consider myself to be one, I believe that much can be learnt from those who have gone before us, and I endeavour to do what I can in that respect. Sports, in particular swimming, has taught me a lot of life lessons, hence I hope to see sports as a greater enabler and equaliser - uniting Singaporeans and bringing hope to the community.”

This year marks the first Sport Hall of Fame awards ceremony since 2019, when double Asian Games gold medallist swimmer Tao Li and two-time pencak silat world champion Muhammad Shakir Juanda were inducted. Nomination for the Sport Hall of Fame will be held every two years, with the next nomination period in 2025.

