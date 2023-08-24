Singapore Sports Awards: Feng Tianwei ends glittering career with one final award

Paddler Feng Tianwei (left) with her Sportswoman of the Year trophy and silat exponent Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau'ddin with his Sportsman of the Year trophy at the 2023 Singapore Sports Awards. (PHOTO: Kong Chong Yew/SNOC)

SINGAPORE — Feng Tianwei crowned her illustrious table tennis career with one final award on Wednesday (23 August), as the retired paddler earned her fourth Sportswoman of the Year nod at the annual Singapore Sports Awards.

The 36-year-old hanged up her paddles late last year, but not before sweeping to three gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for a fitting final hurrah.

The three-time Olympic medallist was also the first Singaporean to be awarded the David Dixon Award, presented to the Commonwealth Games athlete who showcased an exceptional level of performance, commitment and fair play.

Upon receiving the award during the ceremony at Orchard Hotel, Feng even offered a rare speech in English, as she thanked those who had supported her throughout her table tennis career.

Now doing a master’s in sport industry management at Beijing University, she later told reporters, "This award is the most meaningful one yet, as I had to combat illness and injury to play at the Commonwealth Games.

"I do miss the feeling of being in the competitive arena, but this award feels like a beautiful ending to my playing career.”

First Sportsman of the Year win for Sheik Farhan

While Feng bagged her fourth Sportswoman award, silat athlete Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau'ddin earned his first nod as Sportsman of the Year after winning his fourth world title as well as a SEA Games gold in 2022.

"I feel good that I am recognised for my achievements, but I think it is important because it has also showed recognition to my sport,” the 25-year-old told reporters.

Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder, who won the Formula Kite title at last week's Sailing World Championships and secure a sailing Olympic spot for Singapore, was awarded the Sportsboy of the Year for the second straight year, after a stellar 2022 in which he won seven out of eight competitions he participated in.

Bowler Colleen Pee earned the Sportsgirl of the Year nod after winning four titles at the IBF Under-21 World Championships last year.

Singapore Sports Awards 2023:

Sportsman of the Year: Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau'ddin (silat)

Sportswoman of the Year: Feng Tianwei (table tennis)

Sportsboy of the Year: Maximilian Maeder (sailing)

Sportsgirl of the Year: Colleen Pee (bowling)

Coach of the Year: Gary Tan (swimming)

Team of the Year (Event): Terry Hee/Jessica Tan (badminton)

Team of the Year (Team Sport): Tchoukball women’s team

Sportsboy/Sportsgirl Team of the Year (Event): Colleen Pee/Arianne Tay (bowling)

Sportsboy/Sportsgirl Team of the Year (Team Sport): Ice hockey Under-17 boys’ team

Best Sports Photo of the Year: Joelle Chan

Most Inspiring Sports Story of the Year: Rohit Brijnath (The Straits Times)

Best Sports Event of the Year (Community/Mass Participation): Standard Chartered Marathon 2022

Best Sports Event of the Year (Exhibition/Competition): Singapore Smash 2022

