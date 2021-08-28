Singapore tightens border measures for travellers from New Zealand

Changi International Airport in Singapore. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Singapore will be tightening its border measures for travellers from New Zealand from Monday (30 August), due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases there.

At the same time, it will ease its border restrictions for travellers from the Chinese province of Jiangsu, as the COVID-19 situation has improved.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a media release on Saturday that from 11.59pm on Monday, Singaporeans, permanent residents (PRs) and long-term pass holders entering Singapore with travel history to New Zealand within 21 days before departure will be subject to these measures:

an on-arrival COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test;

a seven-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at their place of residence;

another PCR test before the end of the SHN period.

Short-term travellers with travel history to New Zealand will not be allowed to enter Singapore.

New Zealand, which is currently under a lockdown, reported 82 local COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

No SHN needed for travellers from Jiangsu if PCR test is negative

Also from 11.59pm on Monday, all travellers entering Singapore with travel history to Jiangsu province within 21 days before departure will undergo a PCR test upon arrival. If the test result is negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore, and will not need to serve a seven-day SHN.

Currently, travellers from Jiangsu are subjected to an on-arrival PCR test, a seven-day SHN at their place of residence, and another PCR test before the end of the SHN period.

Short-term visitors with travel history to Jiangsu with 21 days before departure to Singapore can apply for an Air Travel Pass (ATP) with immediate effect for entry on or after 4 September. Similarly, they will undergo a PCR test upon arrival, and will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore if the PCR test result is negative.

Travellers who are already serving their seven-day SHN at their place of residence as of 11.59pm on Monday will still be required to complete their SHN and exit PCR test.

All other travellers with travel history to mainland China (excluding Jiangsu) in the last 21 days prior to travel will continue to be subject to a PCR test upon arrival at the airport, in lieu of their SHN.

From Monday, New Zealand will be re-classified under Category II for travel and border measures to Singapore, while Jiangsu will be re-classified under Category I.

Easing of entry into Singapore rules for overseas travellers. (INFOGRAPHIC: Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore)

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine available

Meanwhile IHH Healthcare Singapore (IHH SG) announced on Saturday that it will be offering its first batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Singapore at $99 (including GST) for each regime of two doses.

Sinopharm vaccination will take place at Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital and selected Parkway Shenton clinics. Interested persons may now book their vaccination appointments at the Parkway Shenton website.