Singapore Transport Minister S. Iswaran assisting in anti-graft probe: 5 key comments

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announces the leave of absence for Transport Minister S. Iswaran on 12 July amidst corruption probe by CPIB. (PHOTO: MCI)

SINGAPORE — For the first time in nearly four decades, a Singapore cabinet minister is involved in a Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) probe.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran is currently assisting CPIB with an investigation into a case uncovered by the anti-graft agency, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announcing on Wednesday (12 July) that he had directed him to take a leave of absence until the investigation is completed.

As this situation unfolds, here are five key comments made on the matter:

1. CPIB confirms Transport Minister's involvement in investigation

CPIB issued a statement on Wednesday morning, confirming Iswaran's assistance in their ongoing investigation into a case which it had uncovered.

"CPIB will investigate this case thoroughly with strong resolve to establish the facts and the truth, and to uphold the rule of law," the agency said in its statement.

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. CPIB investigates all cases without fear or favour and will not hesitate to take action against any parties involved in corrupt activities."

2. PM Lee instructs Iswaran to go on leave of absence

PM Lee provided additional details regarding the ongoing investigation in a separate statement issued on his social media pages on the same day.

He revealed that Iswaran and other individuals involved would be required to undergo interviews conducted by the CPIB as part of the investigation process.

He disclosed that he was personally briefed by CPIB director Denis Tang on 5 July, regarding a case that the agency had uncovered.

PM Lee said in his statement, "I gave Director CPIB my concurrence on 6 July 2023, following which the formal investigation began on 11 July 2023."

Acknowledging the seriousness of the matter, he instructed Iswaran to take a leave of absence until the investigation reaches its conclusion. Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will assume the Acting Minister for Transport role.

3. DPM Lawrence Wong reaffirms commitment to transparency, integrity

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also addressed the media on Wednesday, assuring the public that the government and the People's Action Party (PAP) will not overlook or hide any information, regardless of the potential embarrassment or damage it may cause.

"We will maintain a tough, zero-tolerance stance against corruption," stressed Wong. "We will continue to uphold stringent standards of honesty, integrity, and probity that Singaporeans expect of their political leaders."

DPM Wong urged patience and refrained from disclosing further details, underscoring the importance of allowing the investigation to proceed.

He did reveal that CPIB had been looking into an unrelated investigation on a separate matter, and updated PM Lee on this investigation in May, with him also being"kept in the loop".

CPIB continued their investigations and updated PM Lee on their findings on 5 July, asking to interview Iswaran.

"But what I would say is that this is concrete proof of how we do things in Singapore and how our system works. We have always upheld a clean and incorrupt system of government, and our track record on this over the decades is clear and evident to all," he said.

He acknowledged that it would be difficult for Iswaran to undertake his ministerial duties, as well as his duties as Member of Parliament for West Coast GRC. Therefore, the other West Coast GRC MPs - Desmond Lee, Foo Mee Har, Ang Wei Neng and Rachel Ong - will cover his MP responsibilities.

4. West Coast GRC MP Desmond Lee reassures residents

National Development Minister Desmond Lee, who is also MP for West Coast GRC, took to Facebook on Wednesday to address the situation surrounding Iswaran.

He said in his post, "Minister S. Iswaran is on leave of absence, to assist in ongoing investigations. During this time, my fellow West Coast GRC MPs and I will step up and cover his duties on the ground, including Meet-the-People's Sessions.

"We would like to assure residents of West Coast division that we will continue to serve them and ensure that their needs are supported."

5. Analysts address potential implications

In an interview with CNA on Wednesday, Singapore Management University law professor Eugene Tan said that regardless of the outcome of the investigation, it leaves Iswaran’s political career "in grave doubt".

"His political standing will be severely impacted. The ruling party will have to decide whether to field him in the next General Election, even if he is cleared by CPIB and AGC (Attorney-General's Chambers)," he told CNA.

Dr Gillian Koh, senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, pointed out differences between this CPIB probe and the recent investigation on Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan for renting state property.

One is that the CPIB had uncovered this case, unlike the Ridout Road matter, where the Prime Minister had asked the anti-corruption agency to establish if there was any wrongdoing.

Dr Koh added that the public must be assured that this probe is being handled scrupulously, so it is crucial that the investigation is carried out without any possible influence from those in a position to alter evidence or persuade witnesses.

"It is a necessary burden to bear by being minister in Singapore where a high premium is placed on integrity. Partisan interests, in addition to a commitment to this governance system, will also have brought the minister under extremely tight scrutiny," she said.

