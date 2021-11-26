Singapore Zoo, Night Safari lions infected by COVID-19 Delta strain: AVS

An African lion at the Singapore Zoo. (PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Group)

SINGAPORE — The lions at the Mandai Wildlife Group's Singapore Zoo and Night Safari which had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month were infected by the more contagious Delta strain.

In response to Yahoo News Singapore's queries, the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) on Friday (26 November) said that this was discovered in virus genome sequencing of the lions' samples.

When asked about whether it will be testing samples from other animals in the Mandai Wildlife Group's wildlife parks, the AVS added that there are no signs of sickness in other animals and that routine testing of healthy animals for COVID-19 "is not recommended at this stage" by the World Organisation for Animal Health.

The Mandai Wildlife Group in a media statement on Friday said Singapore Zoo will reopen its African lion exhibit on Saturday as the lions there have fully recovered. The exhibit had been closed since 9 November.

It added that the AVS lifted the isolation order on the lions on Tuesday, as they no longer showed any symptoms.

All five African lions had been quarantined in the back-of-house area since the detection of the coronavirus among them on 9 November. Such areas are designed as standalone units for different species and are not connected.

Still isolated

However, the Night Safari's Asiatic lions – at least four of which also tested positive for COVID-19 – remain in isolation with mild symptoms. Its exhibit along the tram route at the park has been closed since 7 November, with all nine Asiatic lions isolated in the back-of-house area.

"All the lions are bright, alert, and recovering well. The animal care and veterinary teams continue to provide them with the necessary care and ensure they stay well hydrated," the Mandai Wildlife Group said.

The lions were tested for the coronavirus disease after exhibiting respiratory symptoms including coughing, sneezing, and lethargy, following exposure to infected keepers from the Mandai Wildlife Group.

It was the first time that any animal at its four wildlife parks – which also includes Jurong Bird Park and River Wonders – was confirmed to be infected with the disease.

The Mandai Wildlife Group on Friday said that the infected staff members have since fully recovered and are back to work, adding that no other species have been observed to be exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

The group had previously said the keepers had likely been infected independently of each other. More than 99 per cent of their employees are fully vaccinated with staff members progressively receiving booster shots.

There are no plans yet to vaccinate animals across its four wildlife parks against COVID-19.

Across the US, zoos and wildlife parks have increasingly opted to vaccinate their animals against the virus, some after reporting cases of infection among their mammals.

