Singaporean, 50, charged with murder of wife in Newcastle, UK

County Aparthotel in Newcastle, UK. (SCREENSHOT: Google Street View)

SINGAPORE — A Singaporean man has been charged with the murder of his wife, after the victim was discovered unconscious in a luxury apartment in the British city of Newcastle.

Pek Ying Ling, 51, also from Singapore, was found not breathing at the County Aparthotel on Monday (6 December) afternoon Singapore time, after local police had been called over concerns for her welfare, according to British media reports.

Despite attempts to resuscitate her, Pek was later pronounced dead at the scene by an emergency crew.

Following investigations, Fong Soong Hert, 50, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remanded in custody. He was visiting Newcastle at the time of the incident.

Northumbria Police said the woman's next of kin are being supported by specialist officers and have asked for privacy.

The couple were reportedly involved in the events industry here, and had been married for more than 27 years.

Fong is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 7 January.

