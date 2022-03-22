Singaporean admits to manslaughter of wife in Newcastle hotel during vacation

The late Pek Ying Ling was discovered unconscious at a luxury apartment in Newcastle on Monday, 6 December 2021. (PHOTO: Northumbria Police)

SINGAPORE — A 50-year-old Singaporean man has admitted to the manslaughter of his wife, 51, while on holiday with her in Newcastle, England last year, according to reports.

Fong Soong Hert pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Newcastle Crown Court last Friday (18 March), where he denied a charge of murdering Pek Ying Ling.

The father of three, who appeared via video link, was remanded in custody. He is set to go on trial on 6 June.

Pek was found not breathing by emergency services at the County Aparthotel along Westgate Road on 9 December. Local police had been called over concerns for her welfare. Despite attempts to resuscitate her, Pek was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Following investigations, Fong, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remanded in custody.

The couple were reportedly involved in the events industry here, and had been married for more than 27 years.

