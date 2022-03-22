Singaporean admits to manslaughter of wife in Newcastle hotel during vacation

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
The late Pek Ying Ling was discovered unconscious at a luxury apartment in Newcastle on Monday, 6 December 2021. (PHOTO: Northumbria Police)
The late Pek Ying Ling was discovered unconscious at a luxury apartment in Newcastle on Monday, 6 December 2021. (PHOTO: Northumbria Police)

SINGAPORE — A 50-year-old Singaporean man has admitted to the manslaughter of his wife, 51, while on holiday with her in Newcastle, England last year, according to reports.

Fong Soong Hert pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Newcastle Crown Court last Friday (18 March), where he denied a charge of murdering Pek Ying Ling.

The father of three, who appeared via video link, was remanded in custody. He is set to go on trial on 6 June.

Pek was found not breathing by emergency services at the County Aparthotel along Westgate Road on 9 December. Local police had been called over concerns for her welfare. Despite attempts to resuscitate her, Pek was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Following investigations, Fong, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remanded in custody.

The couple were reportedly involved in the events industry here, and had been married for more than 27 years.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • ‘No one will marry your children,’ Pakistan PM warns MPs ahead of no-confidence vote

    ‘No one will marry your children,’ Pakistan PM warns MPs ahead of no-confidence vote. Imran Khan cajoles and threatens his own and opposition lawmakers on eve of vote

  • See the New Onia x Liberty London Floral Swimwear Collection

    Liberty London lovers, rejoice! Just in time for spring, Onia has released a new swimwear collection featuring the iconic British brand's signature floral print.

  • Nevada governor seeks no prosecution in restaurant encounter

    Nevada’s governor says he doesn’t want two men prosecuted for accosting him and his family at a Las Vegas restaurant last month

  • Wild boar that attacked some residents in Yishun caught and 'euthanised humanely'

    The wild boar that attacked several residents in Yishun earlier this month and caused the closure of Yishun Park has been caught.

  • Aller combattre en Ukraine, pas si simple pour des volontaires français en stage militaire

    Près de Bordeaux, des "recrues" civiles tentent de se former aux B.a-ba de la formation militaire grâce aux conseils d'un ancien militaire des forces spéciales françaises. N°326H7U8

  • South African rookies Royal eye CAF Champions League place

    A Royal AM team coached by former Malawi star John Maduka moved closer to a fairy tale top-two finish in the South African Premiership on Sunday and qualification for the CAF Champions League.

  • Pope Francis pleads for an end to Ukraine conflict

    Speaking from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis calls the war in Ukraine a "senseless massacre" and pleads with all actors in the international community to put a stop to it.

  • Nestle says not profiting in Russia after Zelensky swipe

    Nestle insisted Sunday that it was not making any profits in Russia after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Swiss food giant of doing business as usual.

  • Army of grocery runners feeds Shanghai as Covid hits

    As many Shanghai residents shelter from Covid at home, a common sight on the megacity's streets is the swerving scooters of food-delivery riders. At a sorting centre in central Shanghai, staff work overtime to handle the demand, which has soared since the metropolis of 25 million people began battening down the hatches.

  • Saudi Aramco reports profit surge on day sites hit by Yemen rebels

    Oil giant Saudi Aramco reported Sunday a 124 percent net profit surge for last year, hours after Yemeni rebels attacked its facilities causing a "temporary" drop in production.

  • 'Dire' humanitarian situation in besieged Ukraine cities

    A five-storey residential building partially collapsed after shelling in Kyiv on March 18, 2022

  • Holocaust survivor dies in Russian bombing of Ukraine home

    Boris Romantschenko, who survived four Nazi concentration camps during World War II, has been killed by Russian shelling that struck his flat in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the Buchenwald Memorial foundation said Monday. He was 96 years old.

  • Six killed in Belgium as car drives into carnival crowd

    At this stage of the investigation, terrorism is not considered a motive in the incident, prosecutors said

  • US genocide designation brings little comfort to Rohingya camps

    The US decision to brand a crackdown by Myanmar's military against the Rohingya minority as genocide is a victory for human rights campaigners but will do little to alleviate the suffering of those still languishing in camps, activists say.

  • Indian rupee, bonds retreat as oil prices jump

    Indian bond yields edged up on Monday while the rupee weakened as an uptick in crude oil prices fanned fears of imported inflation and higher trade and current account deficits. Oil prices jumped more than $3 on the day, pushing global benchmark Brent to above $111 a barrel as European Union nations considered joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo, while a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities caused jitters. India imports more than 80% of its oil requirements and the rise in crude prices can push up the country's trade deficit and weaken the rupee while also increasing imported inflation.

  • Ukraine's Zelensky rules out surrender, presses Putin for talks

    Aid agencies are struggling to reach people trapped in besieged Ukrainian cities

  • UGC shows destroyed high school in Ukraine's besieged Mariupol

    UGC images show a destroyed high school, reportedly the General School Number 66 in the besieged city of Mariupol, that was allegedly hit by Russian missiles. It appears to be the author of the video Vitalii Nikitin's former high school. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the siege of Mariupol, a strategic mostly Russian-speaking port in the southeast where utilities and communications have been cut for days, would go down as a war crime. UGC

  • Negotiation is only way out of war, Ukraine's Zelensky says

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday renewed his plea for talks with his Russian counterpart, taking to US television to say negotiations were the only way to "end this war."

  • Zelensky says time for Israel to scrap neutrality and back Ukraine

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday urged Israel to abandon its effort to maintain neutrality following Russia's invasion, saying the time had come for the Jewish state to firmly back his country.

  • Indian bulk diesel buyers rush to secure supplies from cheaper retail outlets

    Indian bulk diesel buyers are snapping up diesel from retail stations as pump prices are 25 rupees ($0.33) a litre cheaper than their bulk contract prices, a spokesperson for a fuel retail joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd and energy major BP said. Indian state-run fuel retailers, who dominate local fuel sales, have not raised pump prices since Nov. 4 despite a surge in global oil and fuel prices, but they have continued to raise prices of direct sales for industrial or bulk clients in line with the terms of those contracts. "There is a massive surge of demand at fuel stations due to increased delta of 25 rupees a litre between retail and industrial price of diesel, leading to heavy diversion of bulk diesel customers to retail outlets," said the spokesperson for Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML).