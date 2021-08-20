Singaporean artists' works on show at upcoming TEL2 MRT stations

Dhany Osman
·Editor
·2-min read

SINGAPORE — The artworks of six Singaporean artists will be on display at six upcoming Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 2 (TEL2) MRT stations.

Members of the media were given a preview tour of the stations – Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson and Caldecott – on Tuesday (17 August).

Spanning 13km, the TEL2 stations will begin passenger operations on 28 August. There are currently three TEL1 stations, Woodlands North, Woodlands and Woodlands South, which opened in January 2020.

Here's a sneak preview of the artworks that commuters can expect to see:

1. Springleaf station

&#x00201c;Tree Of Memories&#x00201d; by Koh Hong Teng, seen at Springleaf MRT station. (PHOTOS: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)
“Tree Of Memories” by Koh Hong Teng, seen at Springleaf MRT station. (PHOTOS: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

Located along Upper Thomson Road, Springleaf station plays host to the "Tree Of Memories" by comic artist Koh Hong Teng, a whimsical composition that draws inspiration from the lush greenery of the surrounding neighbourhood.

2. Lentor station

&#x00201c;Interlude For Lentor&#x00201d; by Tan Guo-Liang at Lentor MRT station. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)
“Interlude For Lentor” by Tan Guo-Liang at Lentor MRT station. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

With its proximity to Teachers' Estate – where the streets are named after literary figures – Tan Guo-Liang's work "Interlude For Lentor" at Lentor station is a "visual poem" comprising a sequence of shapes, some of which resemble musical notation and calligraphic scripts.

3. Mayflower station

Bird sculptures at Mayflower MRT station by artist Song-Ming Ang. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)
Bird sculptures at Mayflower MRT station by artist Song-Ming Ang. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

Paying tribute to the neighbourhood's songbird-watching culture, Song-Ming Ang has placed 22 sculptures of songbirds throughout Mayflower station. Waiting to be discovered are representations of seven species that are commonly kept as pets in Singapore and the rest of Southeast Asia, including the oriental white-eye (Mata Puteh) and zebra dove (Merbok).

4. Brighthill station

&#x00201c;A Kaleidoscopic Nature&#x00201d; by anGie Seah seen at Bright Hill MRT station. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)
“A Kaleidoscopic Nature” by anGie Seah seen at Bright Hill MRT station. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

Having grown up in the area, anGie Seah's drew on her childhood memories to create "A Kaleidoscopic Nature", which stands tall at the commuter platform of Brighthill station.

5. Upper Thomson station

Artist Troy Chin has hidden 88 drawings of animals around the Upper Thomson MRT station. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)
Artist Troy Chin has hidden 88 drawings of animals around the Upper Thomson MRT station. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

Fans of treasure hunts will have a field day at Upper Thomson station, where Troy Chin has hidden 88 animal drawings around the station. In creating the work, titled "Lost In Our (Concrete) Jungle", he drew inspiration from the long-tailed macaques, which can often be found in the area.

6. Caldecott station

&#x00201c;:):(&#x00201c; by Claire Lim, seen at Caldecott MRT station. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)
“:):(“ by Claire Lim, seen at Caldecott MRT station. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

Claire Lim's work, called ":)(:", at Caldecott station makes use of the concept of Braille and is inspired by the nearby Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped. Using dots perforated onto the station's walls, she joined hundreds of smiley faces that offers a cheery greeting to commuters.

