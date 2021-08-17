Singaporean man, 90, is 8th COVID fatality this month; fully vaccinated

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
Tan Tock Seng Hospital. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)
Tan Tock Seng Hospital. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — A 90-year-old Singaporean man who is fully vaccinated died from complications due to COVID-19 on Tuesday (17 August), the eighth such fatality in Singapore so far this month.

The man had developed symptoms on 29 July, and was detected when he was tested for COVID-19 on 1 August as part of community surveillance testing. The following day, he developed shortness of breath and giddiness, and was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he was admitted directly to the intensive care unit for septic shock from COVID-19 pneumonia.

"He had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but was advanced in age and had a history of chronic kidney disease and hypertension," MOH said.

The man's death, the 45th COVID-19 fatality to date in Singapore, comes after seven other deaths in August: a 34-year-old Ukrainian man on 1 August, a 58-year-old Singaporean woman on 2 August, a 79-year-old Singaporean man on 4 August, a 63-year-old Singaporean man on 5 August, an 80-year-old Singaporean woman on 7 August, a 69-year-old Singaporean man on 11 August, and an 84-year-old Singaporean man on 13 August.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Haiti quake a cruel new blow to Hurricane Matthew survivors

    An hour's drive from Haiti's southern coast, only a sign remains indicating where the district of Marceline stood until every last house crumbled in Saturday's earthquake -- the latest blow to an area that is no stranger to natural disaster.

  • Auto factories push US industrial higher than expected in July

    American auto assembly lines continued working last month, pushing industrial production above analysts' expectations, according to Federal Reserve data Tuesday.Though vehicle manufacturers continue to struggle with a global shortage of crucial semiconductors, they nonetheless shortened or canceled their typical July factory shutdowns, the Fed said.

  • US stocks fall after weak July retail sales data

    Wall Street stocks fell early Tuesday following disappointing July US retail sales due in part to a steep drop in car purchases.All three major indices were solidly negative, with analysts also pointing to worries over rising Covid-19 cases, as well as uncertainty over China's crackdown on its information technology sector.

  • US retail sales drop in July as car purchases fall

    Purchases of vehicles plunged in July, sending US retail sales down sharply, as American shoppers pulled back on buying an array of goods, the government reported Tuesday.Restaurants and bars continued to see an upswing in business as customers ventured out despite increasing cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19, and rising prices at gasoline stations also boosted sales there, the data showed.

  • Quantron Supports IKEA’s Emissions-free Delivery

    HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 August 2021 - Quantron, strategic partner of Ev Dynamics, delivers 30 electric vans to IKEA Austria.Andreas Haller, founder and CEO of Quantron AG (left), hands over a symbolic key for the delivered vehicles to Claes Lindgren, Country Customer Fulfillment Manager IKEA Austria (right) Quantron AG, handed over the first set of 100% emission-free vans to IKEA Austria, this week. The international furniture company IKEA has set itself the goal of becoming climate-

  • Uganda scraps anti-porn 'miniskirt' law

    Uganda's constitutional court has scrapped a controversial anti-pornography law whose provisions included a ban on wearing miniskirts in public, in a decision hailed by women's rights campaigners on Tuesday.

  • Slam dunk for Saracens as they sign Samoan international McFarland

    Theo McFarland who has played both international basketball and rugby union for Samoa signed a long-term contract with English Premiership side Saracens on Tuesday.

  • Blinded by wartime blast, Gaza boy dreams of school

    Eight-year-old Mohammed Shaban dreamed of returning to the classroom in Gaza for the start of the school year. But after an exploded missile blinded him in May, he is staying home.

  • Malaysian king urges politicians to unite as new PM hunt starts

    Malaysia's king on Tuesday urged rival politicians to unite to battle a worsening coronavirus outbreak as the hunt began for a new prime minister, an opposition leader said. Analysts said the monarch, who appoints the premier, was trying to push the country's political parties towards forming a unity government following Muhyiddin Yassin's resignation Monday.

  • Russian military plane crashes during test flight, killing three

    A Russian light military transport aircraft crashed during a test flight on Tuesday, killing all three crew members on board, the aircraft's developers said.

  • CapitaLand’s Final Report Card: 5 Things You Should Know

    The curtains are coming down for CapitaLand, at least in its current form. But there is time for one last hurrah from Singapore’s largest real estate firm. The post CapitaLand’s Final Report Card: 5 Things You Should Know appeared first on The Smart Investor.

  • Ex-footballer K Kannan reminded that his lifetime ban includes social matches

    Convicted for match-fixing in 1995, former national player K Kannan is again appealing against his lifetime ban from football.

  • More than 600 fleeing Afghans cram into dramatic US military flight

    A photo shows more than 600 Afghans -- women, men, children and the elderly -- sitting packed on the floor of a cavernous US military plane, part of a dramatic airlift hours after Kabul fell to the Taliban.The now-viral image, obtained and posted by the respected military news site Defense One, was taken inside a US Air Force C-17 transport.

  • Teaching in Singapore: Is It Better to Be an MOE Teacher or a Private Tuition Teacher?

    On the face of it, MOE teachers seem to have it good. Decent pay AND long holidays? Sign us up! Yet everyone has that ex-teacher friend who quit to give... The post Teaching in Singapore: Is It Better to Be an MOE Teacher or a Private Tuition Teacher? appeared first on MoneySmart.sg.

  • Jailed: Woman who forced maid to strip and shower in front of her

    A woman who forced her maid to strip and shower in front of her was on Tuesday (17 August) jailed for 15 months and two weeks. Rosdiana Abdul Rahim, 33, was also ordered to pay the victim $2,500 in compensation.

  • Crypto.com Visa Card Review (2021): For Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts And Investors

    Promising up to 8% cashback and a host of lifestyle perks, the Crypto.com Visa Card sounds like a sure winner. Find out whether this cryptocurrency-based prepaid card deserves a slot in your wallet. There’s no avoiding the topic of cryptocurrency these days, with this newfangled […] The post Crypto.com Visa Card Review (2021): For Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts And Investors appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Abraham completes Roma switch from Chelsea for 40 million euros

    Tammy Abraham has completed his move to Roma from Chelsea, the Serie A club announced on Monday, the England forward joined former Blues boss Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital in a deal worth 40 million euros ($47 million).In a statement, Roma said that Abraham had signed a five-year contract and that Chelsea would "retain the right to a percentage of any future transfer fee involving the striker".

  • Defiant Afghan ex-VP vows new fight with Taliban

    Afghanistan's defiant vice president made one thing clear as the Taliban seized control of the capital following the collapse of his government -- he will not surrender.

  • Hong Kong ‘must act with urgency’ on sanctions defences when Beijing approves new law for the city this week

    Hong Kong must start developing its own defence system against foreign sanctions in coordination with the central government when China’s top legislative body approves a new law for the city on Friday, according to a senior pro-Beijing politician. The National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee on Tuesday declared the legislative process in Hong Kong a matter of urgency for local officials, but stopped short of setting a deadline for completion, added Tam Yiu-chung, the city’s sole deleg

  • Binance in talks with exchange veteran for top Singapore job

    Binance Holdings is in talks with Richard Teng, a former senior Singapore bourse executive about taking the CEO role at its local business in the Asian financial hub.