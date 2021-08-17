Singaporean man, 90, is 8th COVID fatality this month; fully vaccinated

Tan Tock Seng Hospital. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — A 90-year-old Singaporean man who is fully vaccinated died from complications due to COVID-19 on Tuesday (17 August), the eighth such fatality in Singapore so far this month.

The man had developed symptoms on 29 July, and was detected when he was tested for COVID-19 on 1 August as part of community surveillance testing. The following day, he developed shortness of breath and giddiness, and was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he was admitted directly to the intensive care unit for septic shock from COVID-19 pneumonia.

"He had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but was advanced in age and had a history of chronic kidney disease and hypertension," MOH said.

The man's death, the 45th COVID-19 fatality to date in Singapore, comes after seven other deaths in August: a 34-year-old Ukrainian man on 1 August, a 58-year-old Singaporean woman on 2 August, a 79-year-old Singaporean man on 4 August, a 63-year-old Singaporean man on 5 August, an 80-year-old Singaporean woman on 7 August, a 69-year-old Singaporean man on 11 August, and an 84-year-old Singaporean man on 13 August.

