Singaporean woman, 80, is 5th COVID death in a week; unvaccinated

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
Tan Tock Seng Hospital. (SCREENGRAB: Google Maps StreetView)
Tan Tock Seng Hospital. (SCREENGRAB: Google Maps StreetView)

SINGAPORE — An 80-year-old woman died of COVID-19 on Saturday (7 August), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily report on the pandemic.

The woman had developed symptoms on 21 July, and was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on 23 July after testing positive for COVID-19 infection.

“She had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of diabetes, hypertension and atrial fibrillation,” MOH said.

The woman is the 42nd COVID-19 death in Singapore and is the fifth fatality from the infection in a week.

