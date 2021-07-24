Singaporean woman, 83, dies of COVID-19; 37th fatality from infection

National University Hospital at Lower Kent Ridge Road. (Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE — An 83-year-old Singaporean woman died of COVID-19 infection on Saturday (24 July), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily COVID-19 report.

The woman, who has a history of hypertension and high cholesterol, was linked to the 121 Bukit Merah View cluster, which has 94 cases to date.

The resident of Bukit Merah View developed symptoms on 16 June but did not seek medical attention until she was conveyed to National University Hospital on 18 June. She had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In total, 37 individuals have died of COVID-19 infection in Singapore.

On the same day, MOH reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 64,054.

There are 127 new locally transmitted infections within the community, of which 75 are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port Cluster while five are linked to the KTV cluster.

