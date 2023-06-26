Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses concerns about unstable security situation in southern Russia, warns of potential spread

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has strongly urged Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel to Russia.

In an advisory issued on Sunday (25 June), the ministry expressed concerns about the "unstable security situation" in southern Russia, warning that it could potentially spread to other parts of the country.

The advisory comes in light of recent events involving the Wagner mercenaries, who had threatened to storm the Russian capital of Moscow.

Following mediation by Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, the Kremlin announced on Saturday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the rebel Wagner mercenary force, would be sent to Belarus. The Russian government assured that Prigozhin would not face charges, after he called off his troops' advance on Moscow.

The conflict between Prigozhin and Russia's military brass had escalated when his forces captured a key army headquarters in southern Russia on Saturday and subsequently moved north to threaten Moscow.

Singaporeans urged to exercise caution amidst rising security concerns

Given the escalating situation, the MFA emphasised the need for caution. It said in its advisory that in past months, there have been incidents of shellings in Belgorod, drone attacks in Moscow, and a bombing in St Petersburg.

Singaporeans currently in Russia had been advised to avoid inter-state travel until the situation stabilises.

MFA has also reiterated that, due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all travel to Ukraine should be deferred.

The Singapore embassy in Moscow also issued a statement on Saturday, advising Singaporeans in Russia to stay indoors until the situation becomes clearer.

It further reminded Singaporeans about its previous travel advisory issued on 25 October 2022, which advised against travel to Russia's Krasnodar territory and regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, and Rostov.

The MFA urged Singaporeans to exercise vigilance and closely monitor local news updates. It also stressed the importance of taking necessary precautions for personal safety and urged individuals who have not done so to eRegister with the ministry.

Singaporeans in Russia requiring consular assistance are advised to contact the Singapore embassy in Moscow during office hours at +7-49924-13702 or utilise the embassy's 24-hour emergency hotline at +7-90600-90069.

For additional support, the MFA's 24-hour duty office can be reached at +65-63798800/63798855.

