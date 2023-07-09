Bleed will be facing Japanese team SCARZ for the prize.

Elated with their win, Bleed is one step closer to ascending to the VCT Pacific League. (Photo: Riot Games)

The VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Ascension Pacific is coming to an end after 9 days of gruelling competition among ten teams in the Asia Pacific region.

Two teams remain to battle it out for the VCT Ascension Pacific title, the lion’s share of the US$100,000 prize pool, and a slot for promotion to the VCT Pacific League.

Singaporean team Bleed Esports has earned a berth in the grand finals after defeating Indonesian team BOOM Esports 2-1 on Saturday (9 July).

The team will be facing Japanese team SCARZ, who defeated Filipino squad NAOS Esports 2-1 on the same day.

Bleed has had a dominant run throughout the competition so far. (Photo: Riot Games)

The Singaporean team dominated the competition from the beginning, finishing first in Group Omega in the Group Stage with a 3-1 record.

In the Group Stage, Bleed was almost undefeated, losing only to South Korean team Dplus (0-2) but sweeping Australian team Bonkers (2-0) and beating South Asian representative Orangutan (2-1) as well as Japanese team SCARZ (2-0).

This allowed them to advance to the semifinals at the Playoffs, where they faced BOOM Esports in a best-of-three.

At the semis, Bleed were outsmarted by their Indonesian opponents in the first match on Lotus, where BOOM Esports won 14-12.

However, Bleed bounced back in the second match on Pearl, catching up to BOOM and winning against them 13-10.

In the deciding match on Haven, both teams were evenly matched at 6-6 at halftime, but Bleed outscored their Indonesian rivals 7-4 in the second half to secure a 13-10 victory.

Bleed Esports celebrate their 2-1 win against BOOM Esports at the Semifinals match of the VCT Ascension Pacific. (Photo: Riot Games)

Meanwhile, Japanese team SCARZ defeated Filipino representatives NAOS Esports 2-1, taking the first match on Pearl in a close 13-11.

However, the Filipino team fought back in the second match on Ascent, taking on SCARZ with a 13-11 score.

Putting everything on the line in the final match on Fracture, SCARZ dominated the third match, scoring 13-2 on the final map.

Bleed will be facing Japanese team SCARZ in the Grand Finals on Sunday (10 July). (Photo: Riot Games)

Meanwhile, NAOS Esports and BOOM Esports are eliminated from the competition in 3rd-4thplace, taking home US $10,000.

Both Bleed Esports and SCARZ will be going head-to-head in a rematch at the Grand Finals on Sunday (10 July) at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

To watch the Grand Finals online, you can tune in to VCT Pacififc’s Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook channels.

You can also click the link to find out where you can watch online in your local language.

