SINGAPORE — Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will embark on a six-day official visit to China from Monday (27 March) to 1 April, marking his first trip to the country in four years and his first since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee's visit to China also marks the first time he has been there after China reshuffled its top leadership since its 20th party congress in October 2022 and the annual parliamentary meetings in March.

The Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday (26 March) that during his visit, Lee will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and visit Guangdong and Hainan provinces at the invitation of China's new premier Li Qiang.

In a recent interview with China Central Television, Lee praised the relations between Singapore and China, describing them as "very good".

He also noted that China's rise must be met with give and take from all sides, saying that "the world cannot afford a conflict between China and the rest of the world, and in particular between China and the US".

Lee's delegation to China includes his wife, Ho Ching, as well as government officials and ministers from various sectors such as foreign affairs, trade and industry, health, and national development.

In Guangdong, Lee will meet Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Communist Party of China's (CPC) Guangdong Provincial Committee, as well as with Singaporeans in the province.

Lee will deliver a speech at the Bo'ao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in Hainan, where the theme is "An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges". He will also meet with the Secretary of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee, Feng Fei.

While in Beijing, besides meeting China's President, Lee will also attend a welcome ceremony and lunch banquet hosted by Premier Li.

Lee will then meet with National People's Congress Chairman Zhao Leji, Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Huning, and Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee Yin Li.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will serve as Acting Prime Minister in Lee's absence from 27 March to 28 March, followed by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean from 29 March to 1 April.

