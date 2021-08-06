Those given Sinovac, Sinopharm or AstraZeneca jabs counted as fully vaccinated from 10 Aug

A Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine vial (PHOTO: LightRocket via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — From next Tuesday (10 August), individuals who receive either of three COVID-19 vaccines not under the national vaccination programme will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after undergoing the full regimen of jabs, the multi-ministry taskforce on COVID-19 said on Friday (6 August).

Those who receive the Sinovac-CoronaVac, Sinopharm, and AstraZeneca vaccines, which are under the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL), will be eligible for the vaccination-differentiated safe management measures and counted under Singapore's daily vaccination numbers.

Currently, only those residents in Singapore who are given two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna vaccine are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after getting their second jabs.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that the authorities can take a “more inclusive approach” in tandem with the higher vaccination coverage under the national vaccination programme.

The announcement comes after the MTF announced several sets of eased safe management measures to take effect from next Tuesday and 19 August.

