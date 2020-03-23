SMRT employee dies following accident at Bishan Depot

SINGAPORE — An SMRT maintenance employee has died following an accident on Monday (23 March) at the company’s Bishan Depot.

Technical officer Muhammad Afiq Senawi “sustained severe injuries while working in a Rolling Stock workshop” at the depot, said SMRT group chief executive officer Neo Kian Hong in a media release.

Afiq was operating a hydraulic press machine when the accident occurred at about 9.20am. First-aid was rendered at the scene and he was taken to hospital, but died at around 11.20am.

Following the accident, SMRT has called a safety time-out and suspended all similar maintenance works. The company is also assisting the Land Transport Authority, Ministry of Manpower and the police in their investigations into the incident.

“We have conveyed our deepest condolences to his family and are rendering support and assistance at this very difficult time,” said Neo.

Union responds

Separately, the National Transport Workers’ Union’s (NTWU) executive secretary Melvin Yong said in a media release that NTWU leaders are in touch with the deceased’s family to “render the necessary assistance and support”.

“Safety at the workplace is of paramount importance to our workers and the union will be working closely with SMRT and the relevant agencies to investigate what happened, and to review the current safety measures and safety protocols in place at the train depot,” he said.

