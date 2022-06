Reuters

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Financials and automakers lifted Indian shares on Friday, setting the blue-chip indexes on course for their first weekly gain in three, as a slide in commodity prices offered some respite from broadening inflationary pressures. "U.S. recessionary fears are still at the forefront, but the slide in commodity prices has lifted sectors such as automakers and FMCG in India on expectations that margin pressures will ease," said Ajay Bodke, an independent market analyst. Prices of copper, a bellwether for economic output with its wide range of industrial and construction uses, are headed for their worst week in a year, while oil prices have slid on concerns over a slowdown in demand.