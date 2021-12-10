Sons of dead Singaporean woman in the UK 'truly devastated', husband charged with murder

The late Pek Ying Ling was discovered unconscious at a luxury apartment in Newcastle on Monday, 6 December 2021. (PHOTO: Northumbria Police)

SINGAPORE — The children of a Singaporean woman who died in the British city of Newcastle on Monday (6 December) are "truly devastated" by the loss of their mother.

In a joint family statement released by Northumbria Police, the three sons of Pek Ying Ling, 51, revealed that a family holiday had been scheduled when Pek passed.

“The whole situation is a huge shock to us...This is an incredibly difficult time for us so we ask that our privacy is respected while we grieve.”

Pek was found not breathing by emergency services at the County Aparthotel along Westgate Road on Monday afternoon Singapore time. Local police had been called over concerns for her welfare. Despite attempts to resuscitate her, Pek was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Following investigations, her husband Fong Soong Hert, 50, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remanded in custody. He was visiting Newcastle at the time of the incident.

Fong was charged at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, where he appeared via video-link from prison, according to ChronicleLive.

Judge Paul Sloan QC told Fong, "You should understand, if you are fit to plead and if you have committed any offence arising out of this allegation, the sooner that's communicated to the court, the better for you, the more credit you will receive, the less severe the punishment will be.

Fong will be back in court on 7 January. A trial date has been fixed for 6 June 2022.

