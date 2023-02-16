The PlayStation VR2 is a big upgrade to the first PlayStation VR. (Photo: Aloysius Low/Yahoo Southeast Asia)

The Sony PlayStation VR2 is the successor to the first PlayStation VR, for use with its PlayStation 5 console. It's not backward compatible, so you can't use it with the PS4.

Compared with the clunky PSVR, the PSVR2 streamlines much of the original design, doing away with the boxes, cables, and camera that you needed to attach for it to work. Instead, all you need is to plug the headset into the PS5, and you're all set.

It's a much needed improvement, and makes getting into virtual reality gaming on the PlayStation a lot easier.

But at the end of the day, should you pay S$869 for the Sony PSVR2, which costs almost as much as the disc version of the Sony PlayStation 5 (S$898)?

The short answer is yes, the long answer, well, read on.

What's in the box

I was pretty surprised at how compact the PSVR2 box is. The packaging is minimal, and you can right to the headset immediately. Inside you'll find a pair of VR2 Sense controllers, the VR2 headset, a manual, a USB-C charging cable, and the VR2's in-ear earphones. There are also various ear tips for the in-ear headphones.

Sadly, it doesn't seem like there's a storage case inside for when you're not using the headset. That would have been a nice have, but I can always chuck the unit in a cupboard when not in use.

The PSVR2 headset. (Photo: Aloysius Low/Yahoo Southeast Asia)

I've been testing the PSVR2 for a week now, and have grown to like it. Though I'll be honest, I can really only play for an hour or so each time. That's because it's quite exhausting to game standing up, while also trying to combat the slight motion sickness I got from some games (but more on this later).

Setting up is simple, you'll need to plug in the VR2 Sense controllers to the PS5, then plug in and put on the headset. From there, follow the on-screen prompts to calibrate the eye-tracking, the interpupillary distance (the distance between your eyes), and the room scanning for the play area.

The PSVR2 supports three different play modes: Roomscale, where you can move around a 2m x 2m, Standing, or Sitting. You'll need at least 1m x 1m if you want to try out roomscale. When going out of bounds, a virtual wall will pop up.

The lens of the PSVR2. (Photo: Aloysius Low/Yahoo Southeast Asia)

It's super fun

The PSVR2 is an excellent headset. The specs are top notch, with dual 2,000 x 2,040 pixel OLED display for 4K HDR visuals at 120Hz. Combined with the PS5's powerful performance, you get a lag free experience with ridiculously realistic graphics in some of the games I tried.

The headset is also comfortable to wear, though I recommend keeping alcohol swipes handy to clean up the headset after you're done. Similar to the first VR, the headband is adjustable, with the controls for tightening the headset now integrated. The volume controls appear to be gone, which is an odd removal since the original VR had it.

Honestly, after an hour of play, I found myself pretty tired. It's quite tiring to play while standing up, and waving your arms around in a VR space does take quite a bit of energy. However, it's still not as good as a workout with the Ring Fit, but hey, at least you're not seated on your couch slouching.

The PSVR2 scans the room to set up virtual boundaries. (Photo: Aloysius Low/Yahoo Southeast Asia)

As mentioned in my earlier hands-on, there are plenty of improvements as well, there's a passthrough feature to let you see around, and as part of the setup, scans the room area to help you set up virtual boundaries. The included headphones also provide stereo audio, though the headset will convert it to PlayStation's 3D audio. You can also use your own headphones with the 3.5mm jack.

The VR2 Sense controllers are comfortable to use, though it takes some getting used to putting it on the first few times. I did notice that when my hands get sweaty due to how scary and challenging some games are, the controllers can feel a bit slippery. Make sure to use the straps so you don't drop or toss the controller away when you're sword fighting or firing arrows.

Occasionally, I would get kicked out into the play area set up screen for like a second or two, with a unable to track message. I'm not sure why this is happening, but my room appears to be well lit enough. I'm checking with Sony to see if this is an issue with my review unit.

One thing cool about the VR2 Sense controllers is how it detects your grip. In games such as Horizon Call of the Mountain, you can see your virtual fingers open up if you're not touching the controller. The haptic effects are also very subtle, but realistic if the game does it well.

Battery life for the controllers appears to be around 3 hours or so on its 520mAh battery. Because you'll have to charge both controllers separately, be sure to try to keep them charged after your play session.

The PSVR2's Sense controllers. (Photo: Aloysius Low/Yahoo Southeast Asia)

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Of all the games I tried, Horizon Call of the Mountain was the most impressive. It is the flagship launch title for the PSVR2, after all. Set it the Horizon series, I played as Ryas, a former Shadow Carja who's looking for redemption.

You can walk around, interact with objects, and more importantly, fire arrows to take down machines like Aloy in the other games. But this game isn't just your usual machine hunting game. Instead, climbing up mountains is really what makes this game stand out.

In-game screenshot of Horizon: Call of the Mountain. (Photo: Sony PlayStation)

You'll scale up cliffs, machines, ruins, and mountains. And each climb is exhilarating, from a VR perspective. You'll feel like a champion rock climber, dangling above an insane drop as you hug the cliff face.

And then there are the machines, faithfully rendered in scale. So if you thought a Thunderjaw was huge in the game, wait till you see it from a first-person perspective. Fighting one was an interesting experience, and you'll also battle a bunch of other machines.

Combat is more of an on-rails experience, you can dodge attacks from side to side, or backwards, and fire a ton of arrows at the enemy quickly. One thing that stood out is how you can target specific parts like in the Horizon games, which can trigger critical damage, or effects such as freezing, burns, or shock. Machines can also fire freezing effects at you, which then block your vision.

I've yet to finish Call of the Mountain at the time of this review, but I've had tons of fun so far. I did get severe motion sickness when I tried out the game the first time during my hands-on, but this version appears to have it less – and I've tried walking slower, as well as turning up the vignette to the highest. I've managed to play longer – up to an hour – but I still did feel a little nauseous at the end of it.

30 games at launch

If avoiding nausea is the name of the game, then there are plenty of other games to try. The PS VR2 comes with 30 over games for the launch window through March. Games such as Gran Turismo 7 will get VR support.

During my review, I also tried out already released games such as Kayak VR: Mirage, The Last Clockwinder, Moss and Moss: Book II, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, and Townsmen VR. These games have already been released on other platforms, but are now getting the PS VR2 release.

You can kayak in the virtual world as well. (Photo: Kayak VR: Mirage)

Kayak lets you paddle your way through locations such as the canyons of Australia, the ice caves of Antartica, and more. You can explore on your own, or take a hands-free tour. The graphics are amazing, and you'll feel like you're actually there. Then you have The Last Clockwinder, a game where you clone yourself to solve puzzles using automation.

Moss and Moss: Book II plays out like a giant stage where you control the heroic mouse, Quill, and journey from location to location. It's lots of fun and there's no dizziness. You can also sit down to play it. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge takes you on a Star Wars adventure, though I found the game to be a tad bland. However, the chance to be immersed in the Star Wars universe is unique, and will probably appeal to fans.

Gameplay of Moss and Moss: Book II. (Photo: Polyarc)

Last but not least is Townsmen VR, which reminded me of the old Populus games, but this time set in virtual reality. You play as a virtual god while you command your peasants to work on jobs and construct buildings as you move from island to island. It's the perfect VR experience for those who want an omnipotent experience.

Townsman VR looks like a strategy game, but in virtual reality. (Photo: HandyGames)

Unfortunately, games meant for the original PSVR won't work for the VR2, unless they get updated. I'm not holding my breath for this to happen though, but stranger things have happened.

I would love to try Marvel's Iron Man VR on the headset so make it happen, please!

Should you get the PS VR2?

There's no doubt in my mind that the PSVR2 is impressive.

Its specs match up to much more expensive headsets such as the Meta Quest Pro which costs US$1,500. Though that headset is a standalone wireless headset.

While it may seem expensive even at S$868, the S$868 PSVR2 is the perfect companion for your PS5.

If you're bored of playing normal console games, the VR2 opens up a new dimension for you to explore. I don't see myself playing more than an hour a day, but I definitely enjoy it when I do.

If this all sounds great, go ahead and get it. But I suggest trying it out at Sony retail stores first to see if it's your cup of tea. The Sony PSVR2 launches on Feb 22 for S$868.

Aloysius Low is an ex-CNET editor with more than 15 years of experience. He's really into cats and is currently reviewing products at canbuyornot.com

