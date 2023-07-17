Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, MP Cheng Li Hui resign from Parliament and PAP

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong accepts their resignations, citing the need to uphold high standards of conduct within the PAP

SINGAPORE — Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui have stepped down from their positions in Parliament as well as the People's Action Party (PAP).

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday (17 July), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has accepted their resignations.

This comes after a recent controversy surrounding a comment Tan made on a hot mic during a Parliament session. The comment came to light last week and sparked public criticism.

The Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, confirmed their resignations in an official statement on Monday. PM Lee emphasised that these resignations are essential to uphold the PAP's longstanding commitment to maintaining high standards of propriety and personal conduct.

Statement by PM Lee on Speaker Tan Chuan Jin's Resignation

Speaker Tan Chuan‐Jin resigned today as Speaker, as Member of Parliament, and also as a member of the People’s Action Party.

I have accepted Mr Tan’s resignation from the People’s Action Party. His resignation is necessary, to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years.

I thank Mr Tan for having been a member of my team, and wish him and his family all the best in his next phase of life.

In place of Mr Tan, Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Second Minister for Law and MP for Marine Parade GRC will take care of the residents in Kembangan‐Chai Chee ward in Marine Parade GRC.

Statement by PM Lee on Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui's resignation

Member of Parliament for Tampines East and Tampines GRC Cheng Li Hui resigned today as Member of Parliament, and also as a member of the People’s Action Party.

I have accepted Ms Cheng’s resignation from the People’s Action Party. Her resignation is necessary, to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years.

In place of Ms Cheng, Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development, Second Minister for Health and MP for Tampines GRC will take care of the residents in Tampines East ward in Tampines GRC.

