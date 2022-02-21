StarHub wins exclusive deal to broadcast EPL matches next 6 years

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
Liverpool players celebrate scoring against Leicester City in their English Premier League clash. (PHOTO: Reuters/Craig Brough)
SINGAPORE — StarHub on Monday (21 February) announced it has signed an exclusive six-year deal to broadcast English Premier League (EPL) matches.

StarHub will kick off the partnership with The Premier League by airing all 380 matches of the EPL in the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The telco is working on packages for customers and will be announcing pricing details in June.

“Football is beloved by Singaporean fans, and we are immeasurably thrilled to up the game for all Premier League fans in Singapore! The addition of the Premier League is a significant step in our bold DARE+ Infinity play journey…We are hard at work to stitch together unparalleled and more affordable Premier League access via StarHub TV+, our mobile and broadband platforms,” said Johan Buse, StarHub’s Chief of Consumer Business Group.

Rival telco Singtel owns the Singapore broadcast rights to the ongoing 2021/2022 EPL season. In 2018, Singtel announced that it had secured the broadcast rights of the EPL on Singtel TV for the next three seasons, starting with the 2019/2020 season.

