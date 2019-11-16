Steven Davis penalty miss against Holland denies Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill glorious swansong at Windsor Park

Northern Ireland 0 Holland 0

This was the definition of a bittersweet night for Steven Davis. The Northern Ireland captain became the most capped midfielder of any of the home nations but his 116th appearance for his country will be best remembered for a penalty miss that denied manager Michael O’Neill a glorious swansong at Windsor Park.

Of course, a draw against a Holland side who booked their place at Euro 2020 with this point was still something to be satisfied with, but it could have been so much better, so much sweeter, so much more rewarding.

Davis has been Northern Ireland’s talisman, their Mr Reliable, for so many years now so when Joel Veltman handled in the first half and referee Syzmon Marciniak pointed to the spot, most inside the ground would have backed the Rangers man to score.

In the end, though, Davis did not even test goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, instead ballooning the ball high over the crossbar as the home crowd, for the first and pretty only time all night, fell silent.

With a play-off semi-final in March likely to be played away, this was probably O’Neill’s last home game in charge now he has taken the reins at Stoke City and it was such a shame his side could not sign off here with the scalp his wonderful eight-year tenure deserves. “It was a big moment for Steve, he knows that, and you sense his disappointment,” O’Neill said. “He knows himself that it’s certainly not the best penalty he’s hit. It was a missed opportunity, there's no doubt about that. I felt a lot of frustration myself.”

That frustration was doubtless borne as much from O’Neill’s eagerness for the big scalp that has largely eluded him as Northern Ireland manager as the emotion of the occasion.

The Northern Ireland fans certainly gave him a memorable send-off, serenading him with chants of, “We love you Michael”, and the manager responded at the final whistle by applauding all corners of the ground and beating his chest. It has been some journey, but it still has a little to run yet.

Germany’s victory over Belarus guarantees Joachim Low’s team and Holland the first two spots in Group C but Northern Ireland will hope to boost their prospects of a favourable play-off draw with an upset in Frankfurt on Tuesday. Whether O’Neill sees through an agreement to take charge of a play-off in March remains to be seen but that is a worry for another day. “It was lovely they did that and I totally appreciate the gesture,” O’Neill said of the fans’ reaction to him. “Hopefully I recognised them in terms of applauding them because they have been a massive part of what we have done here. If it is my last game I think the atmosphere here in Belfast is a little bit special.

“I think this stadium used to be a place where, at times, players and fans dreaded coming, and the performances showed that. Now we have a great atmosphere and a group of players who love playing here and a really strong bond between the supporters and the players, and that’s important. It’s really important we hold on to that going forward, regardless of who’s in charge of the team.”

Steven Davis balloons his penalty over the bar Credit: pa More

Holland, who failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup and the last Euros in France in 2016, largely controlled the second half but they were let off the hook in the first, even if Veltman was perhaps a touch unfortunate to be punished for handball.

Story continues