They will get written warnings, may even face fines or court dates if they don't do so at hawker centres, coffeeshops, food courts

NEA and SFA join forces to crack down on non-compliant diners, collecting their information for enforcement purposes. (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE — Starting Thursday (1 June), stricter enforcement measures will be implemented in Singapore to ensure that diners at hawker centres, coffee shops, and food courts return their used trays and crockery.

In a joint announcement on Wednesday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said enforcement officers will be collecting the information of the diners who fail to comply with this requirement.

A written warning will be issued for first-time offenders, while repeat offenders may face fines or court charges. Previously, officers had been advising diners to clear their trays and crockery, but only those who refuse to comply will receive written warnings.

NEA and SFA said the aim of the increased enforcement is to prevent the inconsiderate behaviour of a minority from overshadowing the efforts of the majority who do return their used items.

Exemptions for vulnerable populations in table litter enforcement

Enforcement will not target the elderly, disabled individuals or children who cannot clear their tables, with the agencies emphasising the importance of family members or dining companions assisting these individuals in disposing of their litter and clearing the tables.

The authorities said that the decision to penalise those who do not return their trays and crockery is intended to promote good hygiene and encourage social responsibility.

Since enforcement began, the tray and crockery return rate at hawker centres has increased to 91 per cent, up from 65 per cent in August 2021.

Meanwhile, the rate has remained at 90 per cent for coffee shops and food courts since December 2022.

NEA and SFA said they would continue to remind the public about keeping Singapore clean and encourage cooperation with enforcement officers if approached.

