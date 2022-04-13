Students in all Singapore schools can buy food and books via e-payment by 2025

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
Students at Xishan Primary use their POSB Smart Buddy watches and EZ-Link cards to pay for meals and bookstore buys. (PHOTOS: DBS and Ministry of Education)
Students at Xishan Primary use their POSB Smart Buddy watches and EZ-Link cards to pay for meals and bookstore buys. (PHOTOS: DBS and Ministry of Education)

SINGAPORE — By 2025, students in Singapore can purchase items in school canteens and bookstores via tap-and-pay terminals.

The plan to install the digital payment infrastructure in schools comes as DBS/POSB and the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday (13 April) announced a three-year partnership to bring contactless and digital payments to all junior colleges/Millennia Institute, secondary and primary schools in Singapore.

The tap-and-pay terminals to be installed can accept payments made through POSB Smart Buddy smartwatches or cards, as well as through the School Smart card and EZ-Link card.

Launched in 2017, the POSB Smart Buddy programme is the world’s first integrated in-school wearable digital savings and payment programme.

Under the programme, students and their parents can track their spending and savings via the POSB Smart Buddy app. Students can use the app to set savings goals, while parents can manage their child’s spending by setting daily allowance limits and viewing their child’s purchases in real-time.

“Having a cashless option in schools will provide students with an environment to use e-payment safely while enjoying the convenience and benefits of going cashless, such as faster transactions when making purchases,” said Clarence Tang, MOE’s Divisional Director, Finance and Procurement Division.

