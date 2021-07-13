Summer Olympics vs World Cup Finals: which is bigger?

Chia Han Keong
·Editor
·3-min read
Sprint great Usain Bolt poses for an army of photographers after winning the 100m race at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
Sprint great Usain Bolt poses for an army of photographers after winning the 100m race at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. (PHOTO: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)

SINGAPORE — The FIFA World Cup Finals and the Summer Olympics are without a doubt the two biggest sports events in the world today. Both of them draw billions of viewers, command millions of dollars in sponsorship deals, and have thousands of athletes eager for success whenever they are being held.

But when push comes to shove, which of these two sporting extravaganzas is bigger? There are several areas of comparison:

Viewership

In terms of viewership, the Olympics has a slight edge over the World Cup. A Statista report suggests that the most recent Summer Games, held in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, attracted an audience of 3.6 billion viewers.

As for the most recent World Cup Finals, the 2018 edition in Russia, the Global Broadcast and Audience Summary reported that it drew a total of 3.57 billion viewers, just a tad lower than the Olympics.

However, when it comes to individual events, no sporting event can match the viewership of the World Cup final. Approximately 1.12 billion people watched at least a minute of the 2018 final between France and Croatia.

Participation

A total of 11,238 athletes from 207 nations/territories converged upon Rio de Janeiro to take part in the 2016 Summer Olympics. And this is not including the thousands of coaches and officials that accompany these athletes.

While 209 countries/territories took part in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, participation was eventually whittled down to just 32 teams making it to Russia for the month-long World Cup Finals tournament. Each team is allowed 23 squad players, making it a total of just 736 participants in Russia.

So, the Olympics is definitely the big winner in this category.

Logistics

For the World Cup Finals, the host nation can organise the football matches in more than one of its cities, and the tournament is spread out over a handful of stadiums. For example, the 2018 World Cup Finals saw 12 hosting stadiums in 11 Russian cities.

The tournament generally runs for about a month, with Russia hosting 64 matches in the previous edition. A matchday can have as many as three matches, although two is more common.

Unlike the World Cup Finals, the Summer Olympics competitions are largely held in a single city, although events which need specific conditions may sometimes be hosted outside the city limits. 

As such, a slew of sporting facilities need to be built by the host city to accommodate the competitions. For the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, there will be 33 venues all over Japan to be used to host the 33 sporting disciplines. 

So, logistics-wise, the Olympics will be far more demanding on a host nation despite it being held in just one city.

Thousands of people gather on the fan zone under the Eiffel Tower in Paris to watch their national side win the 2018 World Cup final against Croatia.
Thousands of people gather on the fan zone under the Eiffel Tower in Paris to watch their national side win the 2018 World Cup final against Croatia. (PHOTO: Jacques Demarthony/AFP via Getty Images)

Intangibles

Here is where it becomes contentious. While the Summer Olympics has by far the bigger participation and logistical figures, and is undoubtedly a great spectacle, it is still arguably a collection of minor sports that the general public get excited about only once every four years. Handball, anyone?

The World Cup Finals, however, is the No.1 tournament of the most popular sport in the world. Billions of obsessive football fans get swept up by the drama that every win and every defeat brings. Tactics and players are analysed to no end, and even non-football fans cannot help but be drawn to the passion that only the World Cup can elicit.

So, if "bigger" means "matters more", then the World Cup Finals is definitely bigger than the Olympics, even though it is hard to quantify the magnitude of its importance.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Other Olympic stories:

There are 18 Olympic gold winners from Southeast Asia - do you know all of them?

Six sports that have never been featured in Olympic programme

The 4 times when the Summer Olympics were held in Asia Pacific

Top 10 athletes with the most medals at the Summer Olympics

Indonesia's Golden Couple who won badminton’s first Olympic golds

The Olympic champion who became a transgender icon

Greg Louganis' painful moment of diving history at 1988 Olympics

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • China growth slowed sharply to 7.7% in second quarter: AFP poll

    China's economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter as the country's army of consumers remained hesitant to splurge and exports were dented by disruptions, according to an AFP poll of analysts.

  • Team Australia hands US their second-straight loss

    The United States men's team suffered its second straight shocking loss on Monday, losing 91-83 to Australia in a pre-Olympic friendly tournament in Las Vegas.

  • Goats: unlikely allies in California's fight against wildfires

    Their mission, should they choose to accept it, is simple: graze.

  • Millions sweltering in US west as Canada takes emergency steps

    Millions of people across the western United States and Canada were hit Sunday by a new round of scorching hot temperatures, with some roads closed, train traffic limited and new evacuations ordered.

  • Trying to Achieve FIRE? These 3 Stocks Can Speed Up That Process

    Many investors dream of retiring early. These three stocks may just be what they need to accelerate that goal. The post Trying to Achieve FIRE? These 3 Stocks Can Speed Up That Process appeared first on The Smart Investor.

  • Death toll in China hotel collapse rises to eight

    Eight people have been confirmed dead and nine more remain missing after a budget hotel collapsed in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou, the local government said Tuesday.

  • 12 Cheapest Condos in Singapore from 500k to Snap up, Sorted by Number of Bedrooms

    The cheapest condo in Singapore you can buy starts from $505,000. From studio apartments to 3-bedroom units, browse the most affordable units available for purchase, as sourced from the PropertyGuru website at the time of writing.

  • Top US general in Afghanistan relinquishes command

    The top US general in Afghanistan relinquished command Monday at a ceremony in the capital, the latest symbolic gesture bringing America's longest war nearer to an end even as the Taliban continue a bloody onslaught across the country.

  • Thailand sees tougher Covid-19 curbs bite, including Bangkok curfew

    Over ten million people were placed under fresh Covid-19 restrictions and a curfew in the Thai capital Monday, as the kingdom battles a surge of cases worsened by the highly infectious Alpha and Delta variants.

  • 12 Best Fixed Deposit From Top Banks In Singapore To Lock In Your Savings (July 2021)

    Here’s everything you need to know about fixed deposits in Singapore, from the best fixed deposit rates, how fixed deposits work and whether they’re the best place to stash your cash. Fixed deposits (also known as time deposits) earn you guaranteed interest for the money […] The post 12 Best Fixed Deposit From Top Banks In Singapore To Lock In Your Savings (July 2021) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • 3 UFC Fighters Who Could Challenge ONE Championship’s Angela Lee

    There’s no denying ONE Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee’s dominant run in the organization. Lee is 10-2 in ONE and remains unbeaten in the atomweight division (47.7 kg to 52.2 kg). Because of that success, Lee has women from all over the world gunning for her belt. With that in mind, here are three … Continue reading "3 UFC Fighters Who Could Challenge ONE Championship’s Angela Lee"

  • Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers near famous fort

    Several people reportedly taking selfies near a historical fort in northern India were among nearly 80 killed by lightning strikes during the early stages of the annual monsoon season, officials said Monday.

  • Flights cancelled and schools closed as Beijing hit by storm

    Hundreds of flights were cancelled in Beijing as schools and tourist sites were shut due to torrential downpours and gale-force winds on Monday.

  • Home Insurance Promotions And Discounts To Protect Your Home (July 2021)

    Owner-occupiers, landlords and tenants, a heads up: These are some of the hottest home insurance promotions in the house right now. Are you an owner-occupier, landlord, or tenant? Regardless which one you are, you will benefit from home insurance. As we’ve discussed in our comprehensive […] The post Home Insurance Promotions And Discounts To Protect Your Home (July 2021) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Best Brokerage Accounts To Start Your Investment Journey In Singapore

    The first step to investing in the financial markets starts from opening a brokerage account. But as for that step before the first step, you’ll have to invest in the best choice of brokerage account for yourself. Despite the volatility in the markets since the […] The post Best Brokerage Accounts To Start Your Investment Journey In Singapore appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Barred Iran director's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

    You might think the family business did not seem so inviting to young Iranian filmmaker Panah Panahi, given that his acclaimed father has faced years of persecution at the hands of the authorities.

  • Haitian police arrest assassination suspect with 'political' aim

    Haitian police announced Sunday they had arrested a Haitian national "who had political objectives" in recruiting the gunmen who assassinated President Jovenel Moise last week.

  • Ex-Renault boss Ghosn rejects blame in Dieselgate probe

    Former Nissan and Renault boss Carlos Ghosn denied any responsibility in Renault's alleged cheating on emission tests for diesel vehicles during more than six hours of questioning in Beirut in May, according to documents seen by AFP.

  • Tech giants to donate Covid vaccines to Taiwan in China workaround

    Taiwanese tech giants Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company announced Monday they will each donate five million coronavirus vaccine doses to the government in a deal with a China-based distributor.

  • Lhasa building boom heightens divisions in Tibet

    Under towering mountains, cranes and newly-built blocks of flats stretch up to blue skies around the Tibetan capital of Lhasa, as a construction boom creates a two-tier system of property wealth between state workers and everyone else.