More surveillance to humanely trap ‘elusive’ stray dogs in northern Singapore: AVS

SINGAPORE — The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) will intensify surveillance and continue targetted trapping operations of sighted stray dogs in northern Singapore.

Dr Chang Siow Foon, AVS' group director of community animal management, told Yahoo Southeast Asia on Friday (8 September) that the organisation is aware of free-roaming dogs in Ang Mo Kio, including reports of three dogs that have been attacking some community cats.

Noting safety concerns from the public, Chang said that AVS is closely tracking the situation, and will deploy traps in targeted areas in Ang Mo Kio, based on reports of dog sightings.

Reports show that the dogs roam widely, are elusive and avoid traps. For successful trapping, AVS would need time to condition the dogs.

According to cat feeders, the pack of stray dogs have already branched out to nearby housing estates such as Toa Payoh and Bidadari.

Population Management

Since the launch of AVS's Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage (TNRM) programme in 2018, more than 3,900 free-roaming dogs have been trapped, with over 60 per cent successfully re-homed or fostered.

AVS said that the programme utilises a humane and science-based approach to catch free-roaming dogs and sterilise them. Thereafter, efforts are made to find new homes for as many of them as possible.

Chang said that dogs which are unable to be re-homed will be released at suitable locations, away from residential estates, to live out their lives naturally.

Advisory on stray dog behaviour

As territorial animals, stray dogs may bark in response to humans or other animals which are within or approaching their territories. The dogs may also approach people, using their sense of smell to gather information about their surroundings.

Chang said that some dogs may possess an innate instinct to chase and catch things, and such instinct may vary in intensity.

"Although some free-roaming dogs may chase after fast-moving objects, they tend to be wary of humans and usually stay out of their way," he said.

The public are advised not to stare at these free-roaming dogs. Should they encounter the dogs, they should speak softly and walk away slowly without making any sudden movements.

They can also call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-4761600 or fill in this feedback form, should assistance be required.

