Table tennis: Singapore lost 3-2 to Chinese Taipei in world championship QFs
SINGAPORE — Singapore’s table tennis team were eliminated in the women’s teams quarterfinals of the 2022 world championships after they narrowly lost 3-2 to Chinese Taipei on Thursday (6 October).
The city-state’s top paddler, world No.54 Zeng Jian, defeated her two higher ranked Taiwanese opponents in the tournament in Chengdu, China. But it was not enough to help secure progress for her team to the medal round.
Singapore's female paddlers last won a bronze medal in the 2014 edition of the tournament when they advanced to the semi-finals.
Zeng beat 22nd-ranked Chen Szu-Yu 3-1 (4-11,11-9,13-15,5-11) and 35th-ranked Cheng I-Ching by the same scoreline (8-11,10-12,11-9,8-11).
Singapore’s World No.130 Zhou Jingyi lost in three straight sets to Chen (11-9,11-4,11-7) and Cheng (11-8,11-2,11-3).
In the closest fought match, Singapore’s world No. 195 Wong Xin Ru lost 3-2 to her 88th ranked Taiwanese opponent Li Yu-Jhun (9-11,9-11,13-11,11-7,11-2).
Despite Singapore’s elimination, the team progressed further than in the 2018 tournament, when they lost 3-2 to Ukraine in the Round of 16.
