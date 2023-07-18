Tan Chuan-Jin resigns as president of Singapore National Olympic Council

Executive committee accepts his resignation, will appoint Jessie Phua as acting president for remainder of term

SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin during the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore. (PHOTO: Singapore SEA Games Organising Committee / Action Images via Reuters)

SINGAPORE — Former Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, who resigned from his positions in the Parliament and the People's Action Party (PAP) on Monday (17 July), has also stepped down as president of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

An SNOC spokesperson said on Tuesday that the council has received Tan's resignation, and its executive committee has accepted it.

"The SNOC Constitution states that in the event of the resignation of the president, the vice-president who is most senior in office shall be appointed as the acting president for the remainder of the term of the resigned president," the spokesperson added.

"Accordingly, Mrs Jessie Phua, who is currently the most senior vice-president in office, will be appointed by SNOC as its acting president at the next executive committee meeting.

"The SNOC executive committee thanks Mr Tan for his years of service and contributions to the SNOC."

Phua, 68, was the president of the Singapore Bowling Federation from 2002 to 2021, and is credited with overhauling the sport's seedy image into an Asian powerhouse. She has also served as a Nominated Member of Parliament from 2007 to 2009.

Served as 9th president since 2014

Tan had served as SNOC's ninth president since 2014, replacing previous president Teo Chee Hean. During his term, Singapore earned its first-ever Olympic gold medal, won by swimmer Joseph Schooling at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

In September 2022, Tan was re-elected unanimously as SNOC president for a third term from 2022 to 2026.

He had resigned together with Tampines GRC Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui on Monday, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong saying that the duo had engaged in an "inappropriate relationship" which persisted despite being told to end it.

In addition, Tan has had to apologise for his use of unparliamentary language that was captured on a hot mic during a parliamentary session in April this year.

