MATUMBAMAN extends career to one last day as Liquid defeat Aster, make Top 3 at TI11

Team Liquid members after the game against Team Aster at TI11. (Photo: Aloysius Low for Yahoo Esports SEA)
One way or another, Lasse "MATUMBAMAN" Urpalainen's career will end in the final day of The International 11 (TI11).

The TI7 champion led Team Liquid in securing a guaranteed Top 3 finish in the tournament and a place in its final day with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chinese powerhouse Team Aster.

Despite starting from the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), Liquid looked dominant during the Group Stage, taking the second seed of Group A with a 13-5 record. Aster also had a solid showing, finishing with the fourth seed of Group B with a 10-8 standing.

Liquid and Aster's first meeting of TI11's Main Event was in the first round of the upper bracket, where the Chinese team emerged victorious with a 2-0 sweep.

MATUMBAMAN at the TI11 Finals Weekend Opening. (Photo: Aloysius Low for Yahoo Esports SEA)
However, Aster were themselves swept by Tundra Esports in the upper bracket semifinals and got dropped to the fourth round of the lower bracket. Aster then earned their place in the Top 4 with a 2-0 upset over regional rivals PSG.LGD.

Meanwhile, Liquid carved a warpath through the lower bracket to earn a rematch with Aster. They first knocked out fellow Western European squads Entity and OG before outlasting South American hopefuls Thunder Awaken in an epic 2-1 slugfest.

Liquid took the first game of the series in 44 minutes, going straight for Aster's Ancient after winning the decisive teamfight courtesy of Samuel "Boxi" Svahn's Marci catching Du "Monet" Peng's Sniper without buyback.

Aster learned much from their loss in game one, as they picked a mid Pudge for Zeng "Ori" Jiaoyang and a surprise support Omniknight for Yu "皮球" Yajun to protect Monet's Sniper.

Liquid simply couldn't get past their opponents' beefy frontline and simply got run over in teamfights, letting Aster force the series to a game three after 37 minutes. Ori paced his team's 33-10 kill lead with 11 kills while Monet had nine kills and even scored the first Rampage of the Finals Weekend.

Aster went for another hard-hitting ranged carry in game three, picking Drow Ranger for Monet and protecting him with a mid Primal Beast for Ori and support Naga Siren for Ye "BoBoKa" Zhibiao.

However, Liquid threw a curveball with their last pick by giving MATUMBAMAN a carry Night Stalker. With Ludwig "zai" Wåhlberg on Pangolier, Samuel "Boxi" Svahn on Tusk, and Aydin "iNSaNiA" Sarkohi on Undying, the team had a formidable frontline while Michael "miCKe" Vu on Lina dished damage from long range.

Liquid's draft worked wonders, as MATUMBAMAN spearheaded their charge through teamfights that Aster simply couldn't stand up to. Despite the Chinese team's best efforts, Liquid forced the GG call from them after an intense 38 minutes of action.

MiCke fueled Liquid's 29-10 kill lead with 14 kills against two deaths on his Lina while MATUMBAMAN pitched in with a clean 11 kills of his own.

With their victory, Team Liquid have guaranteed themselves at least a Top 3 finish at TI11 as well as US$1.6 million in winnings.

They now advance to the lower bracket finals, where they will face the loser of the upper bracket finals between Team Secret and Tundra Esports for the second spot in the grand finals.

Meanwhile, Team Aster bow out of the tournament with a commendable 4th place finish and US$1.1 million in consolation.

With this match's results, the last Chinese team bows out of TI11 and guarantees Western Europe will reclaim the Aegis of Champions.

TI11's Finals Weekend will take place from 29 to 30 October in the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The penultimate day of TI11 on 29 October will kick off with the upper bracket finals between Team Secret and Tundra Esports, followed by the lower bracket semifinals between Team Liquid and Team Aster.

A new Dota 2 world champion will then be crowned on 30 October, which will start with the lower bracket finals followed by the best-of-five grand finals.

For everything you need to know about TI11, check here.

Team Liquid roster:

  1. Lasse "MATUMBAMAN" Urpalainen

  2. Michael "miCKe" Vu

  3. Ludwig "zai" Wåhlberg

  4. Samuel "Boxi" Svahn

  5. Aydin "iNSaNiA" Sarkohi

Team Aster roster:

  1. Du "Monet" Peng

  2. Zeng "Ori" Jiaoyang

  3. Lin "Xxs" Jing

  4. Ye "BoBoKa" Zhibiao

  5. Yu "皮球" Yajun

