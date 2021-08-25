Team Flash make their return to MLBB for MPL SG Season 2

(Photo: Team Flash)

Renown Singaporean esports organisation Team Flash announced on Tuesday (24 August) that they will be returning to Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) after three years away from the game and competing in the upcoming second season of the MLBB Professional League (MPL) Singapore.

Team Flash's new MLBB team is comprised of team captain Nashrudin "Fenrirrr" Bin Kamsani, William "a1a2" Heese, Wendall Sean "DaRa" Tan, Ng "Pokemon" Jun Hong, and Goh "Tsuna" Hao Ming. In addition, Ong "Aeon" Wei Sheng is coaching the team.

“We are honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to represent Team Flash in the upcoming MPL. We will be facing stiff competition and as a new team, we will need to devote extra time and effort into improving our teamwork and strategy, however we are determined to try our best and do both Team Flash and our fans proud,” captain Fenrirrr said in a press release.

“MLBB is a popular game amongst Singaporeans of all ages, so we are thrilled to be back in the scene to provide our fans with top tier action and entertainment that will keep them on the edge of their seats. We are also thankful to the players for agreeing to come on board with us, and are ready to support them and explore more opportunities to help further their esports career.“ added Team Flash Regional Manager Joseph Yeo.

Team Flash qualified for Season 2 of MPL SG alongside Impunity Esports SG after surviving the open qualifiers from 14 to 15 August. They will join the six invited teams from the league's inaugural season, namely defending champions EVOS SG, RSG SG, Kingsmen, Notorious Villains, ALMGHTY, and EXPLORER.

The regular season of MPL SG Season 2 will commence from 11 September to 2 October, with the playoffs scheduled from 15 to 17 October. The league's eight teams will be vying for a cut of a US$100,000 prize pool.

