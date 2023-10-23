Team Flash are the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Singapore Season 6 champions. (Photo: Moonton) ((Photo: Moonton))

Team Flash's fairy tale start to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Season 6 ended in a happy ending for the squad as they triumphed 4-3 over favourites RSG SG.

The well-attended three-day Playoffs at Suntec City saw RSG SG cruise to a Grand Final berth easily, with Flash falling to them 3-1 in their first encounter at the upper bracket. However, Flash managed to regroup and booked their spot in the Grand Final before coming out ahead.

Flash will take home US$30,000, and earns a slot at the upcoming M5 World Championship which features a US$900,000 prize pool. They will also qualify for the ONE Esports MPL Invitational, which takes place just before M5 and features a much smaller prize with a mere US$100,000 up for grabs.

Team Flash's Lolsie. (Photo: Aloysius Low/Yahoo Esports SEA) ((Photo: Aloysius Low/Yahoo Esports SEA))

Having secured a 2-0 start to the series, RSG appeared to be in control. However, Flash finally found a way into the game and showed the form that let it beat RSG on the first day of the regular season by taking their first game to make the series 2-1.

RSG appeared to recover, thanks to midlaner Basil "Seilah" Ze, who had previously competed with RSG's rivals Evos. He dominated the next game to bring the score to 3-1.

RSG then tried closing out the game five with an Angela and Irithel pick, which they had success against Flash in the earlier upper bracket match. However, that didn't work as Flash's Jaymark "Hadess" Aaron Thomas Lazaro on Helcurt pulled off a successful backdoor with the rest of RSG distracted trying to take down Keith "Vanix" Lim's Bruno.

RSG's Brayy had cheekily predicted a 4-1 result on camera but that did not happen. (Photo: Aloysius Low/Yahoo Esports SEA) ((Photo: Aloysius Low/Yahoo Esports SEA))

Game six came down to RSG being one hit away from taking the base, with the team putting down their phones thinking they had won, only to get teamwiped by Flash's Adam "Adammir" Chong and the rest of Flash's squad respawning. They then quickly pushed down the midlane to take out RSG's base.

It's the second time a Playoff Grand Final has gone down to the last game, where RSG defeated Evos in a tense grand final back in Season 4. The loss of game six appeared to have rattled RSG's players, who were unable to recover and allowed Flash to play a strong but careful style as they accumulated an unassailable lead to end the game and take the crown.

There were also no surprises for the Playoff MVP prize, with Team Flash's Hadess taking it after a strong performance in the Grand Final games that put his team ahead.

Flash's Bellamy "Lolsie" Yeo is also technically the first four-time winner, having won two MPL SG titles as a player with RSG, one as a coach, and the last one with Flash while being on loan from RSG.

Meanwhile, Evil and Vanguard caused upsets, beating Homebois SG and Bleed Esports in the lower brackets to finish third and fourth place respectively. Alchemy SG and Stellark SG will have to qualify to play in the next season.

RSG will take home US$15,000, while third and fourth placed winners will get US$5,000 and US$4,000.

Flash will have a lot on their plate in November, as they will be going up against the best teams in the world at the M5 World Championship taking place in Malaysia and the Philippines from 23 November to 17 December.

"At M5, Singapore really didn't get far. We’ve always failed to get higher than top four. We want to break that streak," said Eugene "Kayzeepi" Kong, Team Flash's coach.

Team Flash roster:

Exp lane - Adam "Adammir" Chong

Jaymark "Hadess" Aaron Thomas Lazaro

Mid - Jay "Jayy" Chng

Gold Lane - Keith "Vanix" Lim

Roamer - Bellamy "Lolsie" Yeo

RSG roster:

Exp lane - Yeo “Diablo” Wee Lun

Jungle role - Brayden “BRAYYY” Teo

Mid - Basil "Seilah" Ze

Gold Lane - Fawzan "Okky" Herdiatna

Roamer - I "Lucianqt" Nyoman Dehi Pranipata

Aloysius Low is an ex-CNET editor with more than 15 years of experience. He's really into cats and is currently reviewing products at canbuyornot.com

