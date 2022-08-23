Team Oldman and SMG SG qualify for MPL SG S4

Team SMG and Team Oldman will be joining the MPL SG roster for Season 4. (Image: MOONTON)

Season 4 of MOONTON's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Singapore (MPL SG) will feature a returning team as well as a squad comprised of veterans.

SMG SG and Team Oldman will join Revival, Team Flash, Zion Esports, Evil, Slate Esports, and Season 3 champions RSG SG to battle it out for placements at the playoffs.

League matches will start from September 3 to 25 and take place every weekend from 11am onwards. The playoffs will take place on Oct 7 to 9, 2022 with a S$100,000 prize pool.

The winner will also qualify for the M4 World Championship taking place in Jakarta from Jan 1 to 5, 2023.

Featuring veterans such as Robert "Oh Deer Bambi" Boon and Jassa "Fossa" Ham Kao Yee, Team Oldman placed second after making its way through the lower brackets, while SMG SG took the top spot when Team Oldman forfeited the Grand Final as both squads had already qualified.

Season 4 is the first time S1 and S2 champions EVOS SG will not be participating, as the squad had disbanded following their S3 run.

Aloysius Low is an ex-CNET editor with more than 15 years of experience. He's really into cats and is currently reviewing products at canbuyornot.com

