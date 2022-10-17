All the teams that qualified for the Knockout Stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Rogue, T1, EDG, Gen.G, and RNG were among the eight teams that made it to the Knockout stage. (Photo: Riot Games)

The Group stage of the 2022 League of Legends (LoL) World Championship concluded over the weekend.

The competition was intense, the games were unpredictable, and after an exciting two weekends, only eight teams remain.

Let's take a look at the teams that made it out of Groups and how they did it.

Group A: T1 and EDward Gaming

T1 showed everyone in Group A who's the boss after winning first seed. (Photo: Riot Games)

Labelled one of the Groups of Death by fans and analysts alike, Group A was filled with so much action it was nearly impossible to predict who would make it out.

The group featured defending World Champions EDward Gaming (EDG); T1, the most decorated team in history; Fnatic, the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) team that dominated the Play-ins; and Cloud9 (C9), the North American Summer Champions.

In the first round of Groups, T1, EDG, and Fnatic ended up tied for first place, with Fnatic winning against C9 and T1 but falling to EDG, T1 winning against EDG and C9 but losing to an upset against Fnatic, and EDG losing against T1, but winning against T1 and Fnatic.

In the second round, T1 were able to exact revenge against Fnatic in a rematch against the LEC third seed, despite the Europeans focusing on setting back Lee “Faker” Sang Hyeok on Sylas.

T1 then continued to win the rest of the day, taking down C9 and effectively eliminating them from the competition, with Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong popping off and Faker, on his 100th game, enabling the T1 AD Carry.

T1 defeated EDG again, despite playing from behind and taking the first seed in Group A with a 5-1 scoreline.

Defending World Champions EDG have proven that they've still got what it takes to win a second World Championship after making it out of Group A, the Group of Death. (Photo: Riot Games)

On the other hand, EDG won against Cloud9 and eliminated Fnatic soon after, with clutch plays from Tian "Meiko" Ye on Thresh and Nami and Park “Viper” Do-hyeon.

However, they could not defeat T1 even if they started well. EDG took Group A’s second seed, finishing with a 4-2 score.

Group B: JDG and DAMWON KIA Gaming

LPL Champions JDG is definitely a team to look out for after a strong showing at Groups. (Photo: Riot Games)

Despite being called another Group of Death by the fans, it was pretty clear who the top two teams of Group B were.

Story continues

In the first round, League of Legends Pro League (LPL) Summer Champions JD Gaming (JDG) clearly took the lead, defeating the Evil Geniuses, DAMWON KIA Gaming (DWG KIA), and G2 Esports in a 3-0 sweep.

However, despite eliminating G2 Esports and winning against Evil Geniuses in the second round, JDG dropped a game to DWG KIA.

On the flip side, DWG KIA dropped a game to JDG in the first round but defeated G2 Esports and Evil Geniuses.

Then the 2020 World Champions swept round 2, with great playmaking from mid laner Heo “Showmaker” Su and jungler Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu, and the return of Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon making all the difference.

DWG KIA finished as Group B's second seed, after losing against LPL Champions JD Gaming in a tiebreaker. (Photo: Riot Games)

JDG and DWG KIA faced each other in a tiebreaker after finishing 5-1. JDG took first seed, finishing strong after a dominant game against the LCK third seed. DWG KIA then had to settle for second seed.

Group C: DRX and Rogue

Coming from the Play-ins, DRX surprised fans by defeating Top Esports and overtaking Rogue in a tiebreaker and taking Group C's first seed. (Photo: Riot Games)

Group C came off as a surprise for all, with most fans predicting the demise of Rogue and Top Esports making it as Group C’s first seed to the Playoffs.

This certainly wasn’t the case, with the LEC Summer Champions dominating the first round of the Groups, sweeping DRX, Top Esports, and GAM Esports.

DRX, on the other hand, won against the LPL second seed Top Esports and GAM Esports, while Top Esports only clocked in 1 win in the first round.

In the second round, Rogue continued their win streak after defeating Vietnamese first seed GAM Esports but was defeated by both DRX and Top Esports soon after, ending the Groups with a 4-2 scoreline.

Top Esports unexpectedly lost against GAM Esports in their first game in the second round but won against both DRX and Rogue, ending with a 3-3 score.

However, DRX were able to exact revenge against Rogue after a questionable (and eventually disastrous) Nasus pick from support player Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus. DRX continued this momentum, defeating the LPL second seed once again in the game and ending with a 4-2 scoreline.

LEC Champions Rogue surprised fans with a strong showing, making it out of Group C as second seed after falling to DRX in the tiebreaker. (Photo: Riot Games)

DRX then defeated Rogue in the tiebreaker, allowing their team to take the first seed, while Rogue took the second seed and was the only western team to make it to the playoffs.

Group D: Gen.G and Royal Never Give Up

LCK Champions Gen.G came out on top of Group D after two intense matches against reigning MSI Champions RNG. (Photo: Riot Games)

Predictions for Group D were pretty accurate, with Gen.G and Royal Never Give Up (RNG) dominating both rounds of the competition.

Gen.G fell to RNG in the first round of Groups, getting heavily punished by RNG’s carry Chen "GALA" Wei, after blind-picking Singed and Senna in the drafting phase.

They quickly made a comeback after defeating North American team 100 Thieves and Pacific Championship Series (PCS) first seed CBTC Flying Oyster (CFO).

However, the South Korean Summer Champions were able to exact revenge against RNG in the second round and effectively dominated their matches against 100 Thieves and CFO.

LPL fourth seed RNG has been dominant since the play-ins, and have proven how strong they are after taking Group D's second seed. (Photo: Riot Games)

RNG breezed through the first round and continued to win throughout the second round. However, despite having a formidable draft, they could not complete the groups with a perfect win after falling to the reigning LCK Champions in their last game.

With both teams tied with a 5-1 score, Gen.G dominated the tiebreaker against RNG and took first seed. RNG finished as Group D’s second seed.

With all eight teams locked in, Worlds 2022 will resume on Friday (21 November, Singapore Time), kicking off with the quarterfinals, with JDG facing Rogue, T1 going against RNG, Gen.G facing DWG KIA, and DRX pitted against EDG.

With all eight remaining teams having a strong showing throughout groups, one can hope that this means quarterfinals will be full of action.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.