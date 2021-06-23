Teen golfers Shannon Tan, Sean Lee emerge top winners at SJDT Championship

The top winners of the Singapore Junior Development Tour Championship: Sean Lee (left) and Shannon Tan. (PHOTO: SJDT)

SINGAPORE — Shannon Tan emerged as the biggest winner at The CarTimes Singapore Junior Development Tour (SJDT) Championship, as the 17-year-old golfer fired a final-round six-under-par 66 to win the girls' Under-18 and Open categories at the Laguna National Golf Club on Tuesday (22 June).

The world No. 227 has also qualified for the China LPGA-sanctioned Singapore Ladies Masters Championship in December with her seven-under-par 209 effort at the 54-hole strokeplay tournament.

“Now that tournaments are quite rare, it’s very nice to be able to play in one, and even more special when you get to win it," said Tan, who is also due to receive a full scholarship at Texas Tech University and compete in the Big 12 Conference at NCAA Division 1 next year.

“The first day was very challenging, but I put up a good fight and managed to post my best score of 66 in the third and final round today."

In the boys' division, 17-year-old Sean Lee carded rounds of 74, 72 and 77 to clinch the U-18 and Open category titles, edging Darryl Tan by two shots.

“It’s great to win this tournament as I have not been playing well the past couple of months," the Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student said after the win.

"It was a mental struggle out there for me because I didn’t bring along my ‘A’ game. But somehow, I managed to find a way to make it work so it’s definitely a confidence booster for my upcoming trip to the United States."

Sean will be heading to America to compete in the US Junior Amateur in North Carolina next week.

A total of 72 amateurs teed off at Laguna National's Masters course for the two-day tournament, which was sanctioned by SportsSG and is also recognised by the World Amateur Golf Ranking and Junior Golf Scoreboard.

Other winners — Girls’ U-12: Xing Tong Chen. Girls’ U-15: Guo Junxi. Boys’ U-12: Bruce Kwong. Boys’ U-15: Aaron Wee.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Story continues

More Singapore stories:

SPL resumption delayed by two weeks, Singapore Cup cancelled

Of 18 new COVID cases in Singapore, 15 in community

Challenge accepted: PSP to pursue debate on CECA in Parliament

Cop's wife who abused maid to death jailed 30 years, in 'one of the worst culpable homicides'