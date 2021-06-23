Teen golfers Shannon Tan, Sean Lee emerge top winners at SJDT Championship

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·2-min read
The top winners of the Singapore Junior Development Tour Championship: Sean Lee (left) and Shannon Tan. (PHOTO: SJDT)
The top winners of the Singapore Junior Development Tour Championship: Sean Lee (left) and Shannon Tan. (PHOTO: SJDT)

SINGAPORE — Shannon Tan emerged as the biggest winner at The CarTimes Singapore Junior Development Tour (SJDT) Championship, as the 17-year-old golfer fired a final-round six-under-par 66 to win the girls' Under-18 and Open categories at the Laguna National Golf Club on Tuesday (22 June).

The world No. 227 has also qualified for the China LPGA-sanctioned Singapore Ladies Masters Championship in December with her seven-under-par 209 effort at the 54-hole strokeplay tournament.

“Now that tournaments are quite rare, it’s very nice to be able to play in one, and even more special when you get to win it," said Tan, who is also due to receive a full scholarship at Texas Tech University and compete in the Big 12 Conference at NCAA Division 1 next year.

“The first day was very challenging, but I put up a good fight and managed to post my best score of 66 in the third and final round today."

In the boys' division, 17-year-old Sean Lee carded rounds of 74, 72 and 77 to clinch the U-18 and Open category titles, edging Darryl Tan by two shots.

“It’s great to win this tournament as I have not been playing well the past couple of months," the Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student said after the win. 

"It was a mental struggle out there for me because I didn’t bring along my ‘A’ game. But somehow, I managed to find a way to make it work so it’s definitely a confidence booster for my upcoming trip to the United States."

Sean will be heading to America to compete in the US Junior Amateur in North Carolina next week.

A total of 72 amateurs teed off at Laguna National's Masters course for the two-day tournament, which was sanctioned by SportsSG and is also recognised by the World Amateur Golf Ranking and Junior Golf Scoreboard. 

Other winners — Girls’ U-12: Xing Tong Chen. Girls’ U-15: Guo Junxi. Boys’ U-12: Bruce Kwong. Boys’ U-15: Aaron Wee.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

SPL resumption delayed by two weeks, Singapore Cup cancelled

Of 18 new COVID cases in Singapore, 15 in community

Challenge accepted: PSP to pursue debate on CECA in Parliament

Cop's wife who abused maid to death jailed 30 years, in 'one of the worst culpable homicides'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • US seizes Iranian state news websites

    US law enforcement seized the websites of two Iranian state-controlled news groups, Press TV and Al-Alam, and of the Al-Masirah TV channel of Yemen's Huthis, statements posted on the websites showed Tuesday.

  • US lawyer convicted of assaulting Hong Kong police officer

    An American lawyer working in Hong Kong was convicted of assaulting a policeman on Tuesday when he intervened in a confrontation between the officer and members of the public during political unrest two years ago.

  • Singaporeans, Chinese nationals queue up for Sinovac vaccine, despite regulators’ concerns over efficacy

    Despite an early morning downpour last Friday, dozens of people formed a snaking line outside a nondescript clinic in Bedok, a residential district in eastern Singapore. They were mostly made up of senior Singaporeans and Chinese nationals who were eager to register for the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. Sun Yan Hui, a 50-year-old Harbin native, was one of them. She had taken a day off work just to queue for the vaccine as she expected it would be in high demand. “I am from China and I love my countr

  • Vancouver businesswoman sues for US$200,000 she lost while trying to get money out of China

    A Vancouver businesswoman has launched a lawsuit to recover about US$200,000 she says was lost when a scheme to thwart Chinese money control laws went awry. But the four defendants deny that the funds lost by plaintiff Sarah Wu ended up in their hands after what they said was an attempted “illegal currency smuggling operation” to get money out of China and into Canada. Instead, they said, the money “appears to have been taken or confiscated by an unknown third party or government actor”.Do you h

  • Taiwan to keep up some Hong Kong services despite one-China work visa row

    Taiwan will continue to offer services in Hong Kong and have exchanges with the city despite political pressure from Beijing, the island’s top official in charge of relations with mainland China said on Monday. Chiu Tai-san, head of the Mainland Affairs Council, said that instead of closing its operations in the city, Taiwan would keep some of its services going, including those related to travel, immigration, trade, the economy, education and culture. Taiwan recalled all but one of its official

  • Lukashenko blasts 'Nazi' Germany after new Western sanctions

    Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko Tuesday accused modern Germany of Nazism on the 80th anniversary of Hitler's invasion of the USSR and a day after coordinated Western sanctions on his country.

  • Hi-tech hub Shenzhen allows firms to impose no-pay leave on workers who refuse Covid-19 testing

    Shenzhen, China’s Silicon Valley and the richest city in southern Guangdong province, has imposed new requirements on pandemic control measures, allowing companies in the hi-tech hub to impose no-pay leave for employees who refuse to take Covid-19 tests and prohibit them from entering workplaces. The city’s Human Resources and Social Security Bureau released that policy last week as part of the local government’s zero-tolerance approach to sporadic coronavirus infections. Employers need not pay

  • India hits daily Covid vaccination record as free shots opened to all adults

    India recorded its highest-ever daily vaccination count on Monday as it opened up free shots to all adults.

  • Grave concerns raised about China at UN rights council

    More than 40 countries led by Canada voiced grave concerns at the UN Human Rights Council Tuesday about China's actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet -- triggering a fierce backlash from Beijing.

  • 'World's happiest country' seeks migrants

    Repeatedly dubbed the happiest nation on the planet with world-beating living standards, Finland should be deluged by people wanting to relocate, but in fact it faces an acute workforce shortage.

  • Six killed in clashes between Myanmar army and anti-junta militia

    Four protesters and at least two officers were killed as Myanmar soldiers battled an anti-junta civilian militia with small arms and grenades in the country's second city Tuesday, authorities and military sources said.

  • UK Holmes: London Property Market 2021 Mid-Year Review

    HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 June 2021 - With the UK experiencing the worst health crisis in a century and the greatest economic contraction in 300 years, it was astounding to many that the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that national house prices climbed 7.8% by the end of 2020. Heading into 2021, other factors have come to stir the market, including the Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) holiday, the impact of a third lockdown, and the after-effects of Brexit. With so many points

  • Bolsonaro lashes out at Brazilian press

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday told a journalist who questioned his frequent refusal to wear a mask to "shut up" and called Globo Group, the country's largest media conglomerate, "shitty."

  • China’s nuclear safety queried over Taishan reactor, but it wants to lead world by 2050

    China aims to become a dominant player in the world nuclear market in less than 30 years and have the highest safety standards and lowest costs, a government advisory body has said. For decades, China tried to catch up with safety standards in Western countries, led by the United States and France. But now China plans to challenge them, the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) said in a report published last Tuesday. It comes two months after a slight increase in radioactivity was detected deep

  • Bitcoin drops under $30,000 for first time in five months

    Bitcoin fell underneath $30,000 on Tuesday for the first time in five months, hit by concerns over China's ongoing crackdown on the world's most popular cryptocurrency.At about 1230 GMT, bitcoin sank as low as $29,334, a level last seen in January, with analysts citing Chinese efforts to curb trading and mining operations.

  • Iran's Raisi calls for effective nuclear talks, rules out Biden meet

    Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday he will not allow nuclear negotiations for the sake of negotiations, in his first news conference since winning election last week.

  • 'The Serpent' still haunting lives four decades on

    Nearly half a century after he sowed fear along the 1970s "hippie trail", French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, the "Serpent" of the hit TV drama series, still haunts the lives of those who crossed his path.

  • Top 5 HDB Estates for Renting in Singapore: Our Agents Share Why These Areas Are So Hot

    Looking for an HDB flat for rent in Singapore? Using PropertyGuru data, we've ranked the top 5 most popular HDB estates among renters in Q1 2021. Plus, we interviewed our top agents to find out why these areas are so popular!

  • China tells its nationals to leave Afghanistan urgently as violence spirals

    Beijing has warned Chinese nationals to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible, amid a rapid rise in violence in the country as the Taliban recaptures territories ahead of the complete withdrawal of US and Nato troops. China’s embassy in Afghanistan said on Saturday that Chinese citizens and organisations needed to take extra precautions and strengthen their emergency preparedness as the situation deteriorated. “This year, the conflicts in Afghanistan are constant, the terrorist attacks are frequ

  • Kubo and Yoshida in Japan squad 'aiming for gold' at home Olympics

    Former Southampton defender Maya Yoshida and Real Madrid youngster Takefusa Kubo were on Tuesday named in an 18-man Japan football squad "aiming for gold" at the Tokyo Olympics.