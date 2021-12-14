Teen who posted photo of positive COVID-19 test on Instagram as a prank given probation

Wan Ting Koh
·Senior Reporter
·3-min read
Singapore&#39;s State Courts seen on 21 April 2020. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)
Singapore's State Courts seen on 21 April 2020. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — A teenager who posted on Instagram that he had contracted COVID-19 as a prank was given nine months' probation on Tuesday (14 December).

Siew Hanlong, 19, had posted a photo of a positive coronavirus test result he had obtained from the internet, and another photo of himself lying on a hospital bed - even though he was not infected. 

His prank in May this year caused alarm to an acquaintance, who was then doing his national service at Pulau Tekong. The acquaintance ended up having to leave the island, with a disinfection being carried out for his bunk before Siew confessed that his posts were a joke.

Siew had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of communicating a false message.

As part of his probation, he will have to remain indoors between 11pm and 6am, and perform 40 hours of community service. His parents will execute a $5,000 bond to ensure their son's good behaviour during the probation period.  

'Bye I'm gonna die' caption in prank photo

On 23 May this year, Siew decided to prank his friends by posting on Instagram that he had contracted COVID-19. 

He searched online for pictures of positive polymerase chain reaction tests and saved one of them on his mobile phone. He then posted the photo of the test on his Insta-story with the caption,"Guys I got the new covid variant, bye I'm gonna die." 

Shortly after, he posted a second Insta-story of an image of himself lying on a hospital bed with the caption, “In ICU right now, farewell guys." The latter image was taken when Siew was previously hospitalised for a condition unrelated to COVID-19.

He removed the false Insta-stories about 15 minutes after posting, but others had already seen the images. Among them was his acquaintance, who saw his friends discussing the posts in a WhatsApp group chat.

The acquaintance was concerned as he had met Siew before 23 May. Unable to get in touch with Siew, the acquaintance told his superiors that he was a close contact of Siew. He was told by the superiors to take a swab test and go home. The army also arranged for the isolation of others who had been in close contact with the acquaintance.

Disinfection disrupted army training schedule 

The disinfection of the acquaintance's bunk disrupted the army training schedule for the day. Meanwhile, the acquaintance isolated himself at home in his room after leaving Pulau Tekong.

Later in the day, Siew replied his acquaintance to say that his posts had been a joke. The acquaintance then informed his army superiors and his father about Siew's admission.

For communicating a false message, a breach of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, a person can be jailed up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Supermassive black hole in the Milky Way has a ‘leak’, Nasa says

    A hydrogen cloud is being pushed out by outflowing jets, in the same direction as the black hole’s magnetic fields

  • Kentucky City of Dawson Springs Flattened by Tornado

    The Kentucky city of Dawson Springs was left flattened after a tornado ripped through on Friday, December 10.The National Weather Service in Paducah said a preliminary damage report showed a “historic long track tornado” moved from Cayce in southwestern Kentucky through to at least Beaver Dam in the center of the state, causing at least EF3-level damage.Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear said at least 70 people were believed dead in what he called “the most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history."He warned the death toll may end up exceeding 100 as recovery searches continue.Footage posted to Facebook by Sophi Reaves shows the devastation in Dawson Springs. Credit: Sophi Reaves via Storyful

  • China building new hypersonic plane based on prototype rejected by Nasa

    A Chinese research team has built and tested a new twin hypersonic plane engine based on an unorthodox design rejected as too expensive by Nasa more than two decades ago.

  • Demi Moore, 59, wows fans with makeup-free selfie taken in her bathtub: 'Aging beautifully'

    The actress squeezed in an "early morning hot bath and meditation."

  • Putin’s coup In India Will Shock The U.S.

    The scope and scale of this coup by Putin in India is as dramatic as it is unexpected, and runs contrary to the U.S.’s expectations of how well its contra-China/Russia strategy in the Middle East had been going

  • Scientists finally have explanation for incredibly bright light that came from deep in space

    Scientists say they finally have an explanation for a mystifying, bright blue light that came from deep in space. Three years ago, astronomers were stunned to see a bright blue flash that came out of the spiral arm of a distant galaxy, some 200 million light-years away. It looked like a supernova, but it was even brighter and faster than those already extreme events. Scientists found that it consisted not only of the bright flash of light, but also pulsing and powerful X-rays, with hundreds of millions of such pulses being traced back to the same object.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio ‘had a problem’ with Meryl Streep’s nude scene in Don’t Look Up, says director

    Filmmaker said the ‘Titanic’ star thought of Streep as ‘film royalty’

  • Significant resources deployed to probe Raeesah Khan’s allegations: police

    The police said that they had deployed significant resources to investigate the allegation by former WP MP Raeesah Khan about a sexual assault case.

  • Man flung hot soup at hawker assistant who got his order wrong

    When a hawker assistant prepared fried beancurd instead of fried beancurd skin as a customer had wanted, the latter became irate and flung a container of hot soup at the victim.

  • Man with HIV who had sex with unwitting underaged girl jailed 13 years, 2 months

    A man who was employed at an animal shelter groomed a 14-year-old volunteer into becoming his apprentice and his girlfriend.

  • Indian ‘hero’ saves injured monkey by giving it emergency CPR

    M Prabhu, 38, from Tamil Nadu saved an injured monkey which had been bitten by stray dogs

  • China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

    Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime postponed a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang

  • India's November retail inflation climbs to 4.91% y/y

    India's retail inflation accelerated in November, led by a rise in food prices, but remained within the medium-term target of the central bank, strengthening views that the bank could keep interest rates on hold at its next meeting in February. Consumer prices rose 4.91% in November from the same month last year, speeding up from October's 4.48% but lower than the consensus Reuters poll forecast of 5.10%, Ministry of Statistics data showed on Monday. The Reserve Bank of India left interest rates on hold last week, saying growth was a priority as it warned of risks from inflation and the new Omircon variant on the economic recovery. India's economy expanded 8.4% in the September quarter from a year earlier, the fastest pace among major economies, but economists say the pandemic situation is a wild card.

  • Indian PM's Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was hacked Sunday with a message declaring his country had adopted bitcoin as legal tender and was distributing the cryptocurrency to citizens.

  • G7 issues strong warnings on Iran and Russia

    UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said time was running out for Iran to agree a deal on its nuclear ambitions, and warned Russia of consequences if it invaded Ukraine

  • Japan picks Olympic 'gold' as kanji character of the year

    The linguistic symbol for "gold" was voted Japan's character of the year on Monday in honour of the Tokyo Olympics, which went ahead despite virus postponement, sexism scandals and a near-total ban on spectators.

  • Thousands of Salvadorans protest against corruption

    Thousands of people protested Sunday in El Salvador's capital against corruption and what they see as a drift towards authoritarianism, days after the United States announced sanctions against a close aide of President Nayib Bukele.

  • China will 'firmly fight back' US over SenseTime sanction if necessary

    China says it "firmly opposes" and "strongly condemns" US sanctions on Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime, saying it will take "effective measures" to fight back if necessary. The US Treasury announced it was blacklisting SenseTime on Friday, saying its facial recognition programmes were designed in part to be used against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang where UN experts and researchers estimate more than one million have been incarcerated in prison camps. The start-up has now decided to postpone a planned $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong.

  • WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (6-12 Dec)

    Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (6 to 12 December).

  • UK's Johnson accused of breaching own Covid rules

    Boris Johnson on Sunday faced fresh questions about alleged government breaches of coronavirus restrictions after a photo emerged of him at a Christmas event last year.