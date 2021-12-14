Teen who posted photo of positive COVID-19 test on Instagram as a prank given probation

Singapore's State Courts seen on 21 April 2020. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — A teenager who posted on Instagram that he had contracted COVID-19 as a prank was given nine months' probation on Tuesday (14 December).

Siew Hanlong, 19, had posted a photo of a positive coronavirus test result he had obtained from the internet, and another photo of himself lying on a hospital bed - even though he was not infected.

His prank in May this year caused alarm to an acquaintance, who was then doing his national service at Pulau Tekong. The acquaintance ended up having to leave the island, with a disinfection being carried out for his bunk before Siew confessed that his posts were a joke.

Siew had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of communicating a false message.

As part of his probation, he will have to remain indoors between 11pm and 6am, and perform 40 hours of community service. His parents will execute a $5,000 bond to ensure their son's good behaviour during the probation period.

'Bye I'm gonna die' caption in prank photo

On 23 May this year, Siew decided to prank his friends by posting on Instagram that he had contracted COVID-19.

He searched online for pictures of positive polymerase chain reaction tests and saved one of them on his mobile phone. He then posted the photo of the test on his Insta-story with the caption,"Guys I got the new covid variant, bye I'm gonna die."

Shortly after, he posted a second Insta-story of an image of himself lying on a hospital bed with the caption, “In ICU right now, farewell guys." The latter image was taken when Siew was previously hospitalised for a condition unrelated to COVID-19.

He removed the false Insta-stories about 15 minutes after posting, but others had already seen the images. Among them was his acquaintance, who saw his friends discussing the posts in a WhatsApp group chat.

The acquaintance was concerned as he had met Siew before 23 May. Unable to get in touch with Siew, the acquaintance told his superiors that he was a close contact of Siew. He was told by the superiors to take a swab test and go home. The army also arranged for the isolation of others who had been in close contact with the acquaintance.

Disinfection disrupted army training schedule

The disinfection of the acquaintance's bunk disrupted the army training schedule for the day. Meanwhile, the acquaintance isolated himself at home in his room after leaving Pulau Tekong.

Later in the day, Siew replied his acquaintance to say that his posts had been a joke. The acquaintance then informed his army superiors and his father about Siew's admission.

For communicating a false message, a breach of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, a person can be jailed up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

