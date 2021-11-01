2 teens allegedly highjack car, colliding into vehicles while being chased by police

The car allegedly stolen by Caius Chan Jing Kai and Lakshan Saravanan. (PHOTO: Singapore Police Force)

SINGAPORE — Two male teens are accused of driving off with a carpooling driver’s vehicle after asking the driver to buy cigarettes.

When police officers later caught up with the teens, one allegedly collided into the officers’ unmarked police car then into a parked van.

A police car chase ensued on Sunday (31 October) morning, with several police officers getting injured, and the stolen car barrelling into other vehicles, according to a Singapore Police Force press release.

The two teens, both 19, are Caius Chan Jing Kai and Lakshan Saravanan. Both were handed a charge of theft of a car, a Hyundai Accent, which was in the possession of a 22-year-old male driver, on Saturday. The two are said to have stolen the car at about 8pm at the drop-off point of Block 447A Jalan Kayu.

Lakshan was also given a charge of stealing a pair of car registration plates – the front and rear ones – at the vicinity of Deck 4 of a multi-storey carpark of Block 65 Marine Parade at about 12.15am on Sunday. The car plates belonged to a 65-year-old man.

The prosecution applied for both to be remanded with permission to take them out for investigations, as the two are believed to be involved in other similar cases.

Victim drove the two accused teens

The police said it received a report on Saturday that a car had been stolen along Jalan Kayu. The victim had been providing carpooling services when he picked up Chan and Lakshan at Compass One Shopping Centre. The two teens’ destination was at a HDB block at Jalan Kayu.

When the victim reached the destination at about 7.30pm, he acceded to the teens’ request to buy cigarettes at a nearby shop. He left his car with the engine running but later saw the teens driving off in his car.

An operation was conducted to nab the teenagers. On Sunday, at about 2.15am, plainclothes officers spotted Lakshan driving along with an unknown female passenger in the stolen car around Yishun Street 21.

When engaged by the officers, Lakshan collided into the officers’ unmarked police car and fled after knocking into a parked van. Officers later lost sight of the car along Yishun Avenue 7.

The stolen car’s plate had allegedly been changed to the car plate allegedly stolen from Marine Parade. Lakshan then allegedly passed the stolen car to Chan.

At about 9am on Sunday, plainclothes officers spotted Chan along with an unknown male passenger in the stolen car along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

When officers told Chan to step out of the car with his male passenger, Chan ignored the instructions and allegedly sped off, causing three officers to fall and sustain minor injuries.

Officers pursued the car, which was intercepted along Lentor Plains. While attempting to evade capture, Chan drove into the side of an unmarked police car and two other civilian cars parked along the road.

Two out of three plainclothes officers in the unmarked police car suffered slight injuries.

Chan and the 18-year-old passenger were eventually arrested, and a flick knife recovered from the car.

The male and female passengers, and a 16-year-old girl, are currently under investigation.

Chan and Lakshan are also being investigated for an assortment of other offences, including voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant, carrying out a rash act which endangers the life or personal safety of others, dangerous driving, driving without a valid licence, failing to stop after an accident, and for using a vehicle without insurance.

